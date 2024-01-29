Icon
Realme 12 Pro launched today! Check features, specs, price, more

The Realme 12 Pro series announced today in India. Check out what the new series has to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 16:34 IST
Realme 12 Pro
The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro Plus were finally unveiled today, January 29, 2024,  with new features and upgrades. The smartphone is set to feature a new Luxury watch design to bring out the premium design in the mid-range segment. It comes with a sleek leather back and a circular camera setup.  (Realme)
Realme 12 Pro Plus
The  Realme 12 Pro Plus features a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom which is extendable up to 6x. Realme 12 Pro Plus come with a 50MP main camera and a 64MP telephoto camera with impressive zooming capabilities.  (Realme)
Realme 12 Pro Plus
The Realme 12 Pro Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor whereas the Realme 12 Pro features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for performance and multitasking. Both the smartphone will run on Realme UI 5.0 (Realme)
Realme 12 Pro
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Pro-XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness. It also offers 2160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming for smooth scrolling, gaming and navigation. (Realme )
Realme 12 Pro Plus
The  Realme 12 Pro Plus and the  Realme 12 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery for lasting battery and performance. On the Realme website, the  Realme 12 Pro Plus starts at a price of 29999, and the  Realme 12 Pro starts at a price of 23999. (Realme)
First Published Date: 29 Jan, 16:33 IST
