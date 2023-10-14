 Realme 12 Pro Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 12 Pro Plus

Realme 12 Pro Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z
108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP
24 MP
5100 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 12 Pro Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 12 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Realme 12 Pro Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Realme 12 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Realme 12 Pro Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Realme 12 Pro Plus

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme 12 Pro Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z
  • 24 MP
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 5100 mAh
  • 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • 24 MP, Primary Camera
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 392 ppi
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • AMOLED
General
  • Android v13
  • realme
  • December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Mali-G77 MC9
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
    Realme 12 Pro Plus