Realme 12 Pro Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 12 Pro Plus Realme 12 Pro Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 12 Pro Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

Front Camera 24 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Display Type AMOLED General Operating System Android v13

Brand realme

Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

