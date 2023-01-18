 Realme C11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C11

    Realme C11

    Realme C11 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,657 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C11 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹8,657
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme C11 Price in India

    Realme C11 price in India starts at Rs.8,657. The lowest price of Realme C11 is Rs.7,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme C11 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 960 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 43m 06s
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 960 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.4
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Back: Plastic
    • 196 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • Rich Green, Rich Gray
    • 75.9 mm
    Display
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 420 nits
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 88.7 %
    • 82.25 %
    • 20:9
    • 60 Hz
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • realme
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 22, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • C11
    • No
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.007 W/kg, Body: 0.65 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 44.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 2 GB
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme C11