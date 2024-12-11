Realme 14x with IP69 rating, 6,000mAh battery and more set to launch in India on December 18- All details

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 14x on December 18 in India. This announcement comes shortly after the company revealed plans to introduce the Realme 14 Pro series, which traditionally includes the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models. However, Realme has yet to disclose whether both launches will happen on the same day or on different dates.

Realme 14x: Price

Ahead of the launch, Realme has shared some key details about the 14x model. Notably, it will be the first smartphone in India priced under Rs. 15,000 to feature an IP69 rating. This certification indicates the device's high resistance to dust and water, making it a robust option for users seeking durability.

Realme has also confirmed that the 14x will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with the launch event scheduled for 12 PM. The company has teased the phone's color options on the platform X, revealing three choices: Jewel Red, Golden Glow, and Crystal Black.

While the company has yet to announce an official price, indications point to a price under Rs. 15,000. For context, the Realme 12x, launched earlier this year, started at Rs. 11,999, with its highest variant priced at Rs. 14,999. It is reasonable to expect that the Realme 14x will follow a similar pricing strategy.

Realme 14x: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Though Realme has not confirmed all of the phone's specifications, several leaks have provided clues about its features. The Realme 14x is expected to come with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Further leaks suggest the Realme 14x will be available in three configurations: a base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a mid-tier version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a top variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.