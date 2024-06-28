 Realme C61 - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
RealmeC61_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
RealmeC61_FrontCamera_5MP
RealmeC61_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39978/heroimage/163252-v1-realme-c61-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeC61_3
Release date : 28 Jun 2024

Realme C61

Realme C61 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 7,699 in India with 32 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C61 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C61 now with free delivery.
Marble Black Safari Green
64 GB

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

32 MP

Realme C61 Variants & Price

Realme C61 price starts at ₹8,498 and goes upto ₹NA.Realme C61 is available in 1 options.

₹8,498 22% OFF
Marble Black
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
Realme C61 Latest Update

Realme C61 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
6
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
6
Camera

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Processor

    Unisoc T612

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Rear Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 1013 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Colours

    Safari Green, Marble Black

  • Height

    167.26 mm

  • Weight

    187 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.67 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Thickness

    7.84 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.3 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    259 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.54 %

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, CMOS, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    June 28, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Image Resolution

    6500 x 4920 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (77° field-of-view), Primary Camera(28 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, CMOS image sensor, 0.7µm pixel size)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T612

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

Last updated date: 31 July 2024
Realme C61

Last updated date: 31 July 2024
Realme C61
