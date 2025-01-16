Realme today, on January 16, launched its latest mid-range devices in the Indian market, namely the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus. The real highlight of the series is its eye-catching design, which includes unique colour-changing technology offered in the Pearl White colourway. The devices are powered by processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek. Here's all you need to know about them.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Price and Availability

In India, the Realme 14 Pro starts at ₹24,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For those needing more storage, the 256GB model is priced at ₹26,999. On the other hand, the higher-end Realme 14 Pro Plus costs ₹29,999 for the base model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹34,999.

Realme has announced that the 14 Pro series models will go on sale in India starting January 23.

Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus: Specifications

Starting with the Realme 14 Pro, it features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Realme 14 Pro Plus sports a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Coming to the performance, the Realme 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, whereas the Realme 14 Pro Plus gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, offering improved performance.

Both devices are equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. However, their fast charging speeds differ: the Realme 14 Pro supports 45W fast charging, while the Realme 14 Pro Plus supports 80W fast charging.

The Realme 14 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor alongside a depth sensor, and for selfies, it houses a 16MP front camera.

On the other hand, the Realme 14 Pro Plus is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both devices feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, ensuring peace of mind when using them in challenging environments.

