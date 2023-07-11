 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 89,412 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹89,412 (speculated)
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.34 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop in India is Rs. 89,412.  It comes in the following colors: Mystic ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop in India is Rs. 89,412.  It comes in the following colors: Mystic Navy.

Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • AMOLED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 166 ppi
General Information
  • 302.5 x 201.93 x 11.4 mm
  • 11.4 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Samsung
  • Mystic Navy
  • 2.34 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • Galaxy Book Pro 360 13
Memory
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop News

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest
01 Feb 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop