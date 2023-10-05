 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 10090 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹54,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
Android v11
10090 mAh
4 GB
608 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India is Rs. 54,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased for Rs. 57,900.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, S-Pen in Box, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Mystic Green
₹59,990 ₹57,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Gray & Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Gray & Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
₹48,936
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, Slim Metal Body & Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, Slim Metal Body & Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM
₹59,474
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Silver
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Expert Review

  • Sleek and feels premium
  • Bundled S-Pen
  • Large, bright 12.4-inch screen
  • Good battery life
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • Slightly heavy
  • No LED flash
  • No headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Verdict

My experience with tablets has primarily been restricted to Apple’s iPads and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE was one of the first Android tabs I spent a significant time with, and I wasn’t disappointed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE essentially brings you most of the premium features we’ve seen on the company’s Tab S7 series, but at an affordable price point (our 6GB/128GB review unit costs 50,999).The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in a few size options so you can pick the one that fits your budget. There is the 4GB/64GB base variant that’s priced at 46,999, and the 6GB/128GB version. Both the variants support LTE (4G) for data and calls and internal storage can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks pretty sleek with its flat edges. The design on this is similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+, and all in all these tabs look like they’ve been “inspired” by what Apple has done with its iPad Pro devices. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has an all-metal body that has a nice, premium feel to it, and you get it in colours like Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Green. The tab looks sturdy overall and is a bit on the heavier side making it slightly cumbersome to hold for long periods of use.There is no headphone jack on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the power and volume buttons are on one end while the SIM tray (which can hold a Nano-SIM and microSD card) is on the other side on the right edge of the tablet when held up horizontally.There are two AKG-tuned speakers placed on two ends of the left edge (when held horizontally), when in landscape mode, these speakers end up being on the bottom to give you that left and right stereo sound feel and they come with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a USB Type-C port for charging and there are contact pins and grooves on the edges to dock the tab on the keyboard case.


Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Full Specifications

  • Battery

    10090 mAh

  • Display

    12.4" (31.5 cm)

  • Talktime

    Up to 71 Hours(4G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • TalkTime

    Up to 71 Hours(4G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink

  • Weight

    608 grams

  • Height

    284.8 mm

  • Width

    185 mm

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.91 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    June 22, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S7 FE

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 46.7 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

