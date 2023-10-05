Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India is Rs. 54,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased for Rs. 57,900. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. ...Read More Read Less

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Verdict

My experience with tablets has primarily been restricted to Apple’s iPads and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE was one of the first Android tabs I spent a significant time with, and I wasn’t disappointed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE essentially brings you most of the premium features we’ve seen on the company’s Tab S7 series, but at an affordable price point (our 6GB/128GB review unit costs ₹50,999).The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in a few size options so you can pick the one that fits your budget. There is the 4GB/64GB base variant that’s priced at ₹46,999, and the 6GB/128GB version. Both the variants support LTE (4G) for data and calls and internal storage can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks pretty sleek with its flat edges. The design on this is similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+, and all in all these tabs look like they’ve been “inspired” by what Apple has done with its iPad Pro devices. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has an all-metal body that has a nice, premium feel to it, and you get it in colours like Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Green. The tab looks sturdy overall and is a bit on the heavier side making it slightly cumbersome to hold for long periods of use.There is no headphone jack on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the power and volume buttons are on one end while the SIM tray (which can hold a Nano-SIM and microSD card) is on the other side on the right edge of the tablet when held up horizontally.There are two AKG-tuned speakers placed on two ends of the left edge (when held horizontally), when in landscape mode, these speakers end up being on the bottom to give you that left and right stereo sound feel and they come with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a USB Type-C port for charging and there are contact pins and grooves on the edges to dock the tab on the keyboard case.