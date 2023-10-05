 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 74,999 in India with Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 10090 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹74,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v12
10090 mAh
8 GB
567 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus in India is Rs. 74,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 79,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Graphite and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Full Specifications

  • Display

    12.4" (31.5 cm)

  • Battery

    10090 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 82 minutes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Weight

    567 grams

  • Width

    185 mm

  • Height

    285 mm

  • Thickness

    5.7 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.85 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1752 x 2800 pixels

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • NFC

    No

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • Processor

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Camera

    13 MP + 6 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 101 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus