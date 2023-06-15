AI and Security: Ensuring safety in smart parking solutions

Artificial intelligence is a word much in vogue currently and companies are doing their bit to roll out the benefits accrued from it. In parking, something that all drivers dread, there are a number of services provided by ParkMate and Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-founder and CEO, explains how to use it and benefit from it here in a brief write-up.

ParkMate is leveraging new-age technologies to change the parking industry and provide an intelligent, yet user-friendly parking experience. In addition to leveraging NPCI's FASTag technology, ParkMate goes a step further by incorporating its own AI-based number plate recognition technology and the UniPay system.

These advancements enable ParkMate to offer users a hassle-free parking solution. ParkMate's standout DaSH (Drop and Shop) service utilises GPS tagging and geofencing technology to offer instant, guaranteed parking to all car owners.

The Trishool system is yet another technological marvel by ParkMate. This system combines the capabilities of FASTag, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), and ParkMate's UniPay system. The Trishool system utilises high-definition cameras, a control unit, and proprietary software to automatically read the license plates and facilitate vehicle entry.

With these technologies in place, ParkMate eliminates manual ticketing and streamlines the parking process for a seamless user experience.

Transparency and user-friendliness are central to ParkMate's app interface. With the DaSH service, ParkMate shares 360-degree images of vehicles before and after parking and delivery, ensuring complete transparency in car handling.

ParkMate's commitment to users extends beyond the technology, as every attendant undergoes rigorous training and cars are exclusively parked in safe and authorized lots. The company also offers custom insurance solutions to further safeguard cars against any potential damages and loss. With its user-centric approach and tech-based products, ParkMate is driving the future of parking solutions in India.

The process is streamlined and ensures that users can leave their car parking concerns in the hands of the professionals, ensuring a hassle-free experience. One of the noteworthy features of ParkMate is that the cars parked by the valets are GPS-tagged, enabling users to track their car's movement live through the app.

Here is how to use ParkMate:

1. To access the convenient DaSH (Drop and Shop) parking services provided by ParkMate, users need to first download the ParkMate app from either the PlayStore or AppStore.

2. Proceed to the next step, which involves logging in using their contact number to create a personalized account. Once logged in, users can navigate to the ‘Book a Valet' option within the app.

3. Clicking on this option directs users to an interface where they can enter the destination they intend to visit. This can be done by utilizing the ‘Enter Destination' tab available within the app.

4. After specifying the desired destination, users can proceed by clicking on the ‘Confirm' button. At this point, a dedicated valet will be assigned to them ahead of their arrival at the destination.

5. Upon reaching the designated destination, users are required to provide the assigned valet with a One-Time Password (OTP) for verification purposes. Once the verification process is successfully completed, users can confidently entrust the valet with the responsibility of parking their car.

6. When the customer requires their car to be returned, they can easily initiate the process by clicking on the ‘Get my car' option within the app. The car will be safely delivered back to the customer at their preferred location, providing them with convenience and peace of mind.

By Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-founder and CEO, ParkMate