Amazon Prime Day 2023: From Apple Watch Series 8 to iQOO 9 Pro 5G, check early deals

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of their membership and grab early Prime Day deals. From iQOO 9 Pro 5G, MI TV 5X to Apple Watch Series 8, check out the best early Prime Day deals you can grab right now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 11:15 IST
Apple Watch Series 8
View all Images
iQOO 9 Pro 5G can be purchased with a heavy discount as part of the early Prime Day offers. (Apple)

Going as far back as 2015, Amazon Prime Day is now a special event held in July to reel in new Prime members, as well as reward existing Prime customers with big discounts and offers. Amazon uses this day to particularly promote, not just its own products like Echo, AmazonBasics, and Kindle, but products from a huge number of other manufacturers with amazing cut-price deals. Recently, the Prime Day sale in the US concluded with huge discounts on some of the biggest brands. Now, the same sale is set to kick off in India on July 15. But before that, Prime members can grab exclusive early bird offers that have been already rolled out.

From smartphones and gadgets to TVs, check out the 5 best early Prime Day offers.

1. iQOO 9 Pro 5G

One of the best smartphone deals is the one live on the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. While iQOO's flagship smartphone originally costs a staggering Rs. 74900, you can get a massive 40 percent discount on it right now and purchase it for just Rs. 44990. You can also grab a flat Rs. 1200 discount on SBI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions.

2. Apple Watch Series 8

If you've been looking to purchase a smartwatch, then there's a stellar early Prime Day offer live on the Apple Watch Series 8, which is one of the best smartwatches on the market. It is originally priced at Rs. 45900, but you can grab it right now for Rs. 36900. That is a 20 percent discount!

3. Asus Vivobook Go 15

Missed out on the back-to-school offers? No matter, you can purchase the Asus Vivobook Go 15, a laptop that is equipped with all the latest tech, at a highly reduced price. It is available right now for just Rs. 35990, against its original price of Rs. 61990. This deal gives you a huge 42 percent discount on the laptop!

4. MI TV 5X

If you're looking to upgrade to a big-screen TV, then know about this amazing discount on the MI TV 5X. This 50-inch 4K UHD LED is originally priced at Rs. 59900 but can be purchased with a 33 discount right now, which takes its price down to just Rs. 39999. There are bank offers live too which can be availed to take this price down further.

5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Searching for a good smartphone under Rs. 10000? Check out a great deal that is live on the realme narzo 50i Prime. This budget smartphone, which usually costs Rs. 9999, can be purchased with a 26 percent discount, which takes down its price to just Rs. 7699.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 11:15 IST
