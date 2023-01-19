Apple Store Online offers to not miss: 7000 off on iPhone 14 Pro, 10K on MacBooks

    Trending News

    Apple Store Online is currently giving big discounts on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks for HDFC Bank customers.
    Jan 19 2023, 11:27 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    The Apple Store Online is offering big offers for HDFC Bank customers. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The Apple Store Online is giving some big discounts right now on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. If you want to buy an Apple product, then logic dictates that you check on third party retailers like Amazon and Flipkart for bigger savings. However, the Apple Store Online is joining hands with HDFC bank to offer some notable savings on the latest iPhone 14 range as well as the Apple Watch series as well as MacBook range. There are also some savings to be had with the MacBook Air and iPads.

    Apple is offering some savings if you have an old device to exchange. All of the offers are clubbed together to offer savings up to Rs. 12000 on a select product. Hence, if you are shopping for an Apple product this season, these offers could help you in a big way.

    Apple Store Online offers to not miss

    Here are some of the deals on select Apple products available if you make the transaction via an HDFC Bank Credit card.

    - The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max are eligible for a discount of Rs. 7000

    - The newly launched iPad 10th Generation is available with savings of Rs. 3000.

    - The iPad Air with the M1 chip is available with savings of Rs. 4000.

    - The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is available with a discount of Rs. 5000.

    - The MacBook Air 2022 with the M2 chip is available with the most discount, offering savings of Rs. 10000.

    - The MacBook Pro 13-inch is also offering savings of Rs. 10000.

    - The Apple Watch Ultra is offering savings of Rs. 5000 on its price of Rs. 89,990.

    - The Apple Watch Series 8 is getting a discount of Rs. 4000.

    - The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is being offered with a discount of Rs. 2000.

    In related news, Apple has started hirings for its upcoming Apple Stores in India. Based on a recent report, it was said that the physical Apple Stores are coming to India and the first stores could open Delhi and Mumbai starting this year.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 10:24 IST
