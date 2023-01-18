 Apple Iphone 14 Pro 1tb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB is a iOS v16 phone, available price is Rs 179,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 1 TB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    9
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹179,900
    1 TB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
    48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3200 mAh
    iOS v16
    See full specifications
    Apple IPhone 14 Pro 1TB Price in India

    Apple IPhone 14 Pro 1TB price in India starts at Rs.179,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 14 Pro 1TB is Rs.145,490 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 14 Pro 1tb Full Specifications

    • 12 MP
    • 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 3200 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 3200 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.78
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
    • Single
    • Yes
    • F1.9
    • 9 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
    • Gold, Silver, Space Black, Deep Purple
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 71.5 mm
    • 206 grams
    • 147.5 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • OLED
    • 86.42 %
    • 2000 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1179 x 2556 pixels
    • Yes
    • 461 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • Apple
    • iOS v16
    • No
    • iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
    • September 9, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 4 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Apple A16 Bionic
    • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
    • LPDDR5
    • Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • NVMe
    • No
    Apple Iphone 14 Pro 1tb