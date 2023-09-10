Apple Watch Series 9: Better heart rate sensor, new chip, know what's coming at Apple 2023 event

While all the attention is being hogged by the iPhone 15 series and the iOS 17, there are some other notable products expected to be launched by Apple. Notably, the Apple 2023 event date, if you did not know it by now, is September 12, 2023 and one of the biggest product launches expected is that of the Apple Watch Series 9. The watch is likely to come up with a better heart rate monitor and a faster chip.

Excitement is building up as Apple's big event gets closer and people are eager to see what new products Apple will reveal. Apart from Apple Watch Series 9, and iPhone 15 series, there will likely be the second generation Apple Watch Ultra, and the next Airpods generation.

What to Expect from the Apple Watch Series 9

While we know quite a bit about the iPhone 15, there hasn't been much information about the new Apple Watches. But a new report says the Apple Watch Series 9 is getting some cool upgrades, like a better heart rate sensor and a new U2 chip.

Exciting Upgrades for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

According to Bloomberg, the new watches, both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra, will look similar to the ones before them. Apple is saving a big redesign for later. But Mark Gurman, a tech expert, says these watches will have a new chip inside and some other improvements. One of the exciting things is a more accurate heart rate sensor.

In addition to the better heart rate sensor, the report says the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have the U2 chip. This chip is an improved version of the special chip in current Apple hardware that helps with things like location tracking.

Gurman believes all these changes will come to the new watches, but there's one more thing to note about the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It will come in a new all-black color, unlike the current version, which is only available in titanium.

This year, Apple is focusing on making smaller improvements to its Apple Watch lineup. But there's some exciting news for the future. A completely redesigned Apple Watch with a special type of screen called microLED is rumored to come out in the next few years. Some experts thought it might arrive in late 2025, but others say it might not be until early 2026.

In any case, all the action will be happening at the Apple event 2023 and you should login and check it out.