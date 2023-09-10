Home Tech News Apple Watch Series 9: Better heart rate sensor, new chip, know what's coming at Apple 2023 event

Apple Watch Series 9: Better heart rate sensor, new chip, know what's coming at Apple 2023 event

The upcoming Apple event 2023 has sparked excitement in the fan community as details have emerged about the Apple Watch Series 9's enhanced features, including a better heart rate sensor and a faster U2 chip.

| Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 16:40 IST
Apple Watch Series 9: Check out the rumoured specs, features, more
Apple Watch Series 9
1/5 The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch at the Apple event alongside the iPhone 15 series. The event is expected to happen on September 12 or 13. ( Apple Watch 8) (HT Tech)
Apple Watch Series 9
2/5 Earlier the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 7 had the same chip installed which was the S8 chip. Now it is expected that with series 9, Apple may introduce new technology.  Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the Apple Watch 9 may feature an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. (Apple watch 8) (Amazon)
Apple Watch Series 9
3/5 MacRumors also reported that the watchOS subsystem will come with a Bluetooth database. However, most smartwatches support Bluetooth so it may come as a big change for the users. (Apple Watch 8) (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 9
4/5 Tipsters also reported that the smartwatch may come in pink colour with an aluminium finish. It is expected that it will give a rose-gold look like other Apple devices such as iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and iMac. (Apple Watch 8) (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 9
5/5 The rumours also suggest that the Apple band may also come in new woven fabric material. Having said that, none of this is official and confirmation will only come once the product is launched. (Apple Watch Series 8) (HT Tech)
Apple Watch Series 9
View all Images
While all the attention is being hogged by the iPhone 15 series and the iOS 17, there are some other notable products expected to be launched at the Apple event. (Apple)

While all the attention is being hogged by the iPhone 15 series and the iOS 17, there are some other notable products expected to be launched by Apple. Notably, the Apple 2023 event date, if you did not know it by now, is September 12, 2023 and one of the biggest product launches expected is that of the Apple Watch Series 9. The watch is likely to come up with a better heart rate monitor and a faster chip.

Excitement is building up as Apple's big event gets closer and people are eager to see what new products Apple will reveal. Apart from Apple Watch Series 9, and iPhone 15 series, there will likely be the second generation Apple Watch Ultra, and the next Airpods generation.

What to Expect from the Apple Watch Series 9

While we know quite a bit about the iPhone 15, there hasn't been much information about the new Apple Watches. But a new report says the Apple Watch Series 9 is getting some cool upgrades, like a better heart rate sensor and a new U2 chip.

Exciting Upgrades for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

According to Bloomberg, the new watches, both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra, will look similar to the ones before them. Apple is saving a big redesign for later. But Mark Gurman, a tech expert, says these watches will have a new chip inside and some other improvements. One of the exciting things is a more accurate heart rate sensor. 

Also read: Mark your calendar: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 launch expected on September 12

In addition to the better heart rate sensor, the report says the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have the U2 chip. This chip is an improved version of the special chip in current Apple hardware that helps with things like location tracking.

Gurman believes all these changes will come to the new watches, but there's one more thing to note about the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It will come in a new all-black color, unlike the current version, which is only available in titanium.

This year, Apple is focusing on making smaller improvements to its Apple Watch lineup. But there's some exciting news for the future. A completely redesigned Apple Watch with a special type of screen called microLED is rumored to come out in the next few years. Some experts thought it might arrive in late 2025, but others say it might not be until early 2026.

In any case, all the action will be happening at the Apple event 2023 and you should login and check it out.

