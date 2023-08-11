Home Tech News ChatGPT's custom instructions feature is now available for FREE! Know what it is

ChatGPT's custom instructions feature is now available for FREE! Know what it is

ChatGPT Plus subscriber's “custom instructions” is now expanded to free users. Check out what are its functions.

By: HT TECH
Aug 11 2023, 14:45 IST
ChatGPT non-premium users can now access the custom instructions feature. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT non-premium users can now access the custom instructions feature.

OpenAI is improving its generative AI chatbot for a few months now and has introduced new features like keyboard shortcuts, longer login duration, etc. to provide its users with enhanced personalized responses and overall experience. Recently, the company announced that it will be expanding its custom instructions feature to all users instead of only Plus subscribers. This means this feature will now be available for free. With this feature, it will be possible for users to control the responses that the AI chatbot generates. Check out how the feature will benefit ChatGPT users.

About custom instructions feature

According to a Tech Crunch report, The custom instructions feature was first released in July as a beta version for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Now, this feature has been made available to all users including the free userbase. This custom feature allows users to include their personal information, preferences and requirements to generate responses considering the details shared by the user.

This feature will enable users to save time by not having to repeat instructions every time they interact with the chatbot. In an earlier report, the company said, “Through our conversations with users across 22 countries, we've deepened our understanding of the essential role steerability plays in enabling our models to effectively reflect the diverse contexts and unique needs of each person,”

OpenAI states that the custom instructions feature will no longer be limited to Plus subscribers who pay $20 per month. Every time you use ChatGPT, your custom instructions will be considered. Whenever the model responds, it will take your instructions into account, so you won't have to repeat them.

OpenAI quoted an example, “a teacher crafting a lesson plan no longer has to repeat that they're teaching 3rd-grade science.”

The feature can now be used with ChatGPT history off and it will be available for both Android and iOS users. To access the new features, users need to click on their user names and select “Custom instructions” to use. The feature will later be available in the EU and the UK as per the company.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 14:41 IST
