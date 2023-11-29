Icon
Does Internet use harm mental health? This new Oxford study shows surprising result

A recent Oxford study shows the effects of internet use on mental health.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 18:33 IST
Social media
Check out how Internet usage affects individual mental health. Check details of Oxford study here. (REUTERS)
The effect of the internet use on mental health has always been a controversial topic. While many claim that social media in particular and internet use, in general, are addictive, a recent Oxford study shows that it does not have a major effect on mental health globally. The Oxford Internet Institute found no evidence or link between internet and psychological harm. Check out what the Oxford study reveals about internet use in detail.

About Oxford's study on Internet use

Oxford Internet Institute conducted the largest study ever on mental health and internet use, which covered two million individuals from the age group of 15 to 89 years. The study covered over 168 countries to find out how the internet has impacted global mental health. The study reported that the overuse of social media does not show any harm. However, the researchers say that the findings are not complete due to limited access to data from social media platforms. The researchers from the study believe that it was hard to comprehend the relationship between social media usage and mental health without collaboration from social media platforms.

According to whistleblower Frances Haugen, Meta leaked report, Instagram is one such platform which raises body image issues for teenage girls. The study said, “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups.” However, Oxford researcher and Professor Andrew Przybylski has doubts about the leaked study claims. Various researchers who are researching the effect of internet use are demanding more transparency from platforms like Meta, however, no such data has ever been revealed officially.

According to a Tech Radar report, the US President, Joe Biden has also raised concerns over the mental health impact of social media and internet usage and over 33 states have also sued Meta due to violating state and federal laws for young users. However, the topic will stay controversial as internet use is only growing with more people joining the race every day. Additionally, the Oxford study also fails to provide any strong conclusion on how internal and social media affect mental health due to various implications and limitations applied by tech companies.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 18:33 IST
