Home Tech News Elon Musk says X, the new Twitter, will have just the Dark mode soon

Elon Musk says X, the new Twitter, will have just the Dark mode soon

In a recent tweet, X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk said that the platform will soon only have dark mode because “it is better in every way”. Some users have asked him to reconsider it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 10:06 IST
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says X will only support dark mode soon. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says X will only support dark mode soon. (REUTERS)

It has become hard to predict what goes on in the mind of X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk ever since he muscled an entire rebranding campaign onto the platform within just 3 days. And the successful maneuvering of the move has perhaps made the billionaire even more 'unhinged', at least that is what social media is insinuating. Yesterday, he announced in a tweet, that going forward, the platform will only support dark mode, bringing an instant worry to all those who do not prefer it since reading light-colored text on a dark background can be difficult sometimes. But Musk said, “It is better in every way”.

On July 27, Musk tweeted. replying to an unrelated quote retweet about whether changing the blue tick to the black tick (a fan request) would not make sense in dark mode, and said, “This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way”. The tweet has now gone viral with 6054 likes and over 2000 retweets.

X to only support dark mode

Twitter at the moment supports both light mode and dark mode, and a third setting of dim mode that makes the background dark blue instead of black and is seen as a middle-ground option between keeping the light mode and going black. But if Musk's words are anything to go by, soon, the light and the dim option will not exist anymore, and users will see a permanent dark mode.

The user interface (UI) change might be outlandish, but it will align with the current X logo, which is also white text on black background. It sticks out a bit on a white background but blends quite well with the dark mode turned on.

However, the move has not gone over too well with all users, and some have even complained that dark mode makes it more difficult for them to read text.

One user said, “Really @elonmusk, PLEASE reconsider. X will be so much less accesible for so many people with dyslexia and/or visual impairments”. Another added to the point and said, “Having dark mode only will cause a loss in accessibility for some users. Specifically with those that have astigmatism (halation with white text on black background) or Irlen Syndrome. 1 in 3 people have astigmatism”.

One user offered a middle ground and said, “Defaulting to dark mode is a good idea. But leaving the choice to light mode is preferable. It's better for the view”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 10:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets