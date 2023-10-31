Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk to join Sunak to discuss AI risks after UK Summit

Elon Musk to join Sunak to discuss AI risks after UK Summit

Rishi Sunak plans to hold a live-streamed conversation with Elon Musk after his AI summit wraps up Thursday, lending some star power to an event that the British prime minister hopes could shape regulation of the emerging technology.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 09:05 IST
Icon
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. (REUTERS)

Rishi Sunak plans to hold a live-streamed conversation with Elon Musk after his AI summit wraps up Thursday, lending some star power to an event that the British prime minister hopes could shape regulation of the emerging technology. 

Sunak on Monday announced the discussion with Musk on the billionaire's social media platform, X. The prime minister's aides touted the event as evidence that the summit planned for Wednesday and Thursday at the hub of Britain's World War II code breakers was gaining traction.

Three UK government officials said they also expect Musk to attend the summit at Bletchley Park, although Musk hasn't publicly confirmed his attendance. Neither Musk nor representatives for X and Tesla Inc., where Musk is chief executive, responded to requests for comment.

Musk, the world's richest man and owner of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, started engaging with the UK in the last few days, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions were private. 

His attendance would add some celebrity to the summit, which Sunak hoped would attract leaders of the world's biggest powers, as well as top tech executives. World leaders expected to attend include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Sunak called the summit in an effort to begin charting an international approach to regulating AI in order to protect against some of its worst potential uses, including the rigging of elections, enabling terrorists to spread destruction and making it easier to build chemical and biological weapons. In a speech on Thursday, Sunak also warned of an “unlikely” existential threat if humanity loses control of the technology. 

In July, Musk founded xAI, an artificial intelligence company separate to his other companies but that plans to work together with them, according to its website. He was involved in the creation of OpenAI, the highest-profile AI startup and developer of ChatGPT, but since leaving the board in 2018 he has criticized that company, especially after it created a for-profit arm the following year.

In September, he said it's important for AI to have a “referee” at a meeting in Washington. In March, he was one of hundreds of tech leaders to call for a pause on the technology's development. 

Microsoft Corp.'s Brad Smith, former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, now president of global affairs at Meta Platforms Inc., and James Manyika and Demis Hassabis, from Alphabet Inc.'s Google and DeepMind Technologies Ltd. are likely to be among some 100 people from 28 nations attending the summit. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 09:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon