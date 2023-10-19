Flipkart Printer Deals: Save Big on Inkjet and Laser Printers! Check out the discounts

Printers are something that every school-going child as well as a seasoned professional requires almost on a daily basis to get their work done. Printers, however, are a costly proposition, but now, you don't have to worry as Flipkart has rolled out huge discounts on a number of these products. You can currently find a range of printers at discounted prices on Flipkart. Here are some of the notable deals:

HP DeskJet 2331 Multi-function Color Inkjet Printer:

This versatile inkjet printer is now available for just Rs. 3,699, down from its original price of Rs. 4,971. With a 25% discount, it's a cost-effective choice for home or small office printing needs.

Brother DCP-T426W Multi-function WiFi Color Inkjet Printer:

Offering wireless connectivity, this printer is on sale for Rs. 11,899, marked down from the original MRP of Rs. 15,590. This 23% discount makes it an attractive option for those seeking a multi-function inkjet printer.

HP Laser MFP 136w Multi-function WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer:

If you require monochrome printing and wireless capabilities, this printer is currently priced at Rs. 16,499, a 23% discount from the original MRP of Rs. 21,688. It's an efficient choice for business and professional use.

Epson M200 Multi Function Printer:

This multi-function printer, now available at Rs. 16,299 after an 18% discount, offers significant savings compared to the original price of Rs. 19,899. With its diverse features, it's suitable for both home and office use.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2778 Multi-function WiFi Color Inkjet Printer:

This printer is available at a price of Rs. 5,999, down from the original MRP of Rs. 8,449, with a substantial 28% discount. Its wireless connectivity and color printing capabilities make it a great choice for various printing needs.

These discounted printers offer a range of features and capabilities to cater to different preferences and requirements. Whether you need a basic color inkjet printer, a feature-rich multi-function inkjet model with Wi-Fi, a monochrome laser printer, or an all-in-one solution, you can find significant savings on these devices on Flipkart. Don't miss out on these deals if you're in the market for a new printer, as they provide excellent opportunities to save on your purchase.