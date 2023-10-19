Icon
Flipkart Printer Deals: Save Big on Inkjet and Laser Printers! Check out the discounts

Discover the latest printer deals on Flipkart and enjoy significant discounts on popular models. From versatile inkjet printers to high-quality laser multifunction devices, find the perfect solution for your printing needs while saving big. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

By: HT TECH
Oct 19 2023, 18:07 IST
Upgrade your printing setup with incredible discounts on Flipkart! Whether you need color inkjet or monochrome laser, we have the perfect printer for you. Hurry, these deals won't last long!

Printers are something that every school-going child as well as a seasoned professional requires almost on a daily basis to get their work done. Printers, however, are a costly proposition, but now, you don't have to worry as Flipkart has rolled out huge discounts on a number of these products. You can currently find a range of printers at discounted prices on Flipkart. Here are some of the notable deals:

HP DeskJet 2331 Multi-function Color Inkjet Printer: 

This versatile inkjet printer is now available for just Rs. 3,699, down from its original price of Rs. 4,971. With a 25% discount, it's a cost-effective choice for home or small office printing needs.

Brother DCP-T426W Multi-function WiFi Color Inkjet Printer: 

Offering wireless connectivity, this printer is on sale for Rs. 11,899, marked down from the original MRP of Rs. 15,590. This 23% discount makes it an attractive option for those seeking a multi-function inkjet printer.

HP Laser MFP 136w Multi-function WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer: 

If you require monochrome printing and wireless capabilities, this printer is currently priced at Rs. 16,499, a 23% discount from the original MRP of Rs. 21,688. It's an efficient choice for business and professional use.

Epson M200 Multi Function Printer: 

This multi-function printer, now available at Rs. 16,299 after an 18% discount, offers significant savings compared to the original price of Rs. 19,899. With its diverse features, it's suitable for both home and office use.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2778 Multi-function WiFi Color Inkjet Printer: 

This printer is available at a price of Rs. 5,999, down from the original MRP of Rs. 8,449, with a substantial 28% discount. Its wireless connectivity and color printing capabilities make it a great choice for various printing needs.

These discounted printers offer a range of features and capabilities to cater to different preferences and requirements. Whether you need a basic color inkjet printer, a feature-rich multi-function inkjet model with Wi-Fi, a monochrome laser printer, or an all-in-one solution, you can find significant savings on these devices on Flipkart. Don't miss out on these deals if you're in the market for a new printer, as they provide excellent opportunities to save on your purchase.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 18:06 IST
Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
