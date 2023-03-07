Holi Gift Ideas: 5 Cool tech gadgets you can gift this Holi - iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE

Holi Gift Ideas: The festival of colors is just one day away. And if you are still looking for the perfect gift idea for Holi 2023, then you're still not too late. But you better hurry because time is running out. And that's why we have come up with the top 5 tech gadgets that will impress just about anyone, especially if they are tech-savvy. The list includes iPhone 14, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple Watch SE, Kindle and more. Let's take a closer look.

iPhone 14

The latest smartphone series by Apple can be the perfect Holi gift for someone who doesn't already have it. iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. And if that's not enough, Amazon has an offer where you can get a 10 percent discount and buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 71999 instead of Rs. 79900.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Looking for a good entertainment gift this Holi for the binge watcher in your family? Then look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This streaming media player easily connects to your WiFi and TV through an HDMI port and gives you potentially infinite access to amazing movies, TV shows and more across popular OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, YouTube etc with just the click of a button or by a simple voice command. With a 20 percent discount, you can buy it on Amazon for Rs. 3999 instead of Rs. 4999.

Truke Buds S1

Appeal to the heart of a true audiophile with some high quality wireless earphones. The Truke Buds S1 comes with dual-mic in each earbud and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology. The buds support controls for answering calls, changing song tracks or pause and play. The earbuds can be purchased on Amazon for Rs. 1399.

Apple Watch SE

If you're looking for a gift idea for a fitness freak and someone who is always on-the-go, give them a way to track all their activities with the Apple Watch SE this Holi. Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help them organize their work better and reduce their screen time. The Apple Watch SE can be purchased for Rs. 34900.

Kindle

A perfect Holi gift idea for your tech savvy loved one can be Kindle, especially if they are an avid reader. Not only does Kindle offer portability and long battery life, it can keep thousands of books within it, giving her an almost unlimited supply of reading material. However, do remember that you have to separately buy the books along with your Kindle. Alternatively, if they already use a tablet you can just give them a collection of e-books that they can read on it. The 8GB and 6.8-inch variant of Kindle can be purchased for Rs. 13999.