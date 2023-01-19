Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut to just 33699 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 launch

You don’t have to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch! Grab its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S22 with a big price cut. Check out this deal.

The launch of the next flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 is just around the corner. Samsung has confirmed that you will witness the arrival of the new smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. But if you can't wait for that and want to grab an amazing deal now, then here is the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is available with a tempting discount ahead of the Galaxy S23 launch. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has announced massive discounts on various smartphones. But if you are eager to get a premium smartphone at the lowest price, then you can use card offers and exchange deals. Here's how much Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut

You have a great chance to save huge on the Samsung Galaxy S22! Here is an amazing Samsung Galaxy price cut deal for you. It comes at a retail price of Rs. 85999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 33000 in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at Rs. 52999. There's even more! You can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals.

Apart from this, an additional 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. That means you can get the smartphone with a further discount of Rs. 51749. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 18050.

You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. Still, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 at just Rs. 33699, including price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal.

Why you should buy Samsung Galaxy S22

In this era, where you can find smartphone displays up to 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display size. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. On top of that, it also takes care of photography with a 50MP wide primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it gets a 10MP front camera.