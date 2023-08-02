Home Tech News India asks Tesla to copy Apple in pairing Chinese, Indian suppliers

India asks Tesla to copy Apple in pairing Chinese, Indian suppliers

Tesla has been in talks with India for weeks about setting up a factory which will potentially build a $24,000 car for local sales and exports, however strained India-China ties threaten to complicate Tesla's plans for bringing in Chinese suppliers.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 07:59 IST
Tesla
In meetings with officials in New Delhi, Tesla executives informed the Indian government that it would like to have some of its vendors from China set up base locally to boost its supply chain, three Indian officials with direct knowledge of talks said. (REUTERS)
Tesla
In meetings with officials in New Delhi, Tesla executives informed the Indian government that it would like to have some of its vendors from China set up base locally to boost its supply chain, three Indian officials with direct knowledge of talks said. (REUTERS)

As Tesla examines building a plant in India, officials have asked the company to emulate Apple in finding local firms to partner with any Chinese suppliers involved, according to three government sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Tesla has been in talks with India for weeks about setting up a factory which will potentially build a $24,000 car for local sales and exports, however strained India-China ties threaten to complicate Tesla's plans for bringing in Chinese suppliers.

Tesla founder Elon Musk is seeking to expand beyond the company's biggest foreign base of China where regulatory approvals for expansion are slow to come.

But Chinese suppliers could be critical if Tesla were to establish a plant in India and keep costs in check for a cheap EV. India does not have local suppliers for components such as battery cells, with even India's largest EV maker, Tata Motors, importing them from China.

In meetings with officials in New Delhi, Tesla executives informed the Indian government that it would like to have some of its vendors from China set up base locally to boost its supply chain, three Indian officials with direct knowledge of talks said.

In response, officials told Tesla that granting approvals for wholly-owned Chinese companies in India could be difficult due to intense scrutiny of Chinese firms since a 2020 border clash between the two countries.

Instead, the Indian officials said they had suggested a workaround in which Tesla would emulate the approach of Apple. The U.S. smartphone giant in recent months has obtained approvals to bring Chinese suppliers to India after they found local joint-venture partners.

Tesla, the spokesperson of the Indian government and the trade ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Apple has a fast-growing supply chain in India which includes Taiwan's Foxconn assembling its iPhones.

New Delhi in recent months has been approving some Chinese suppliers' JV partnerships with Indian companies on a case-to-case basis, one of the government sources said.

India remains hesitant about allowing Chinese companies, especially automakers, to expand in the country, however.

Last month, China's BYD told its Indian partner it would shelve a new $1 billion investment plan to build EVs thereafter its investment proposal faced scrutiny from New Delhi.

Without specifying Chinese vendors, a fourth source with direct knowledge of Tesla's discussions in India said the U.S. company is looking at supply chain partners for its India factory.

One of the Indian officials said pairing local and Chinese players could work for Tesla.

"Tesla has been demanding a separate ecosystem for their (Chinese) vendor base ... those approvals can be granted on a case-to-case basis if there an Indian joint venture partner," the official said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 07:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets