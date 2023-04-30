Home Tech News Instagram is testing songs in photo carousels

Instagram is testing songs in photo carousels

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let you add songs to the photo carousels you post to the platform.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 07:27 IST
Instagram users can share stories on Close Friends list; check steps here
Instagram
1/5 If you are an Instagram user and are not comfortable in sharing your images, videos, among others with all via Instagram stories then you can create a Close Friends list and share your story with only the people on that list. It can also be known that with stories, you can share photos and videos that disappear from your profile, feed and messages after 24 hours, unless you add them to your profile as story highlights. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 It can be noted that people on your Close Friends list will know they are on it, but they can't see who else is on the list. Only you can see your close friends list, and no one can request to be added. (AP)
Instagram
3/5 If someone has added you to their list, you will see a green badge when you're viewing their stories and a green ring around their profile photo. So, here are the steps you need to follow to create your close friends list: (Pexels)
Instagram
4/5 Instagram: How to create Close Friends list- Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Then click at the top right, then tap Close Friends. Scroll down to Suggestions (Android) or Suggested (iPhone). Tap Add next to the people who you want to add to your Close Friends list. You can also tap Search to search for a friend. (Pixabay)
instagram
5/5 Instagram: How to share a story with your close friends list- Tap at the top or swipe right anywhere in feed, then scroll to Story at the bottom. Then click at the bottom of the screen to take a photo, or tap and hold to record a video. To choose a photo from your phone's library or gallery, swipe up anywhere on the screen. When you are ready to share, tap Close Friends in the bottom left. (REUTERS)
Instagram
View all Images
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his Instagram broadcast channel, noting that it's already available in a "few countries with more to come." (Pexels)

Instagram may come up with an update that will make your photo carousels more attractive.

As per The Verge, the company is testing a new feature that will let you add songs to the photo carousels you post to the platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his Instagram broadcast channel, noting that it's already available in a "few countries with more to come."

Aside from that, Zuckerberg also mentioned that Instagram is testing a way to add music to Notes, the AIM-like feature that lets you share status with friends.

This comes days after Instagram rolled out a redesigned video editor for Reels along with other creator features. Also, users can now add up to five links in their bio along with their titles.

"This makes it easier to align and time elements of your reel to the right moments in a more visual way," Meta wrote in a blog post.

The company noted further that additional editing tools are on the way as it continues to try to chip away at TikTok's dominance.

Also, Instagram has upgraded the Reels insights page to give creators a deeper sense of how their videos are performing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 07:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets