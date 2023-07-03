Home Tech News Midjourney just banned this man after shocking fake AI images of politicians go viral

Midjourney just banned this man after shocking fake AI images of politicians go viral

Midjourney, the popular generative AI program, was used to create fake images of politicians and the user is now banned from the platform itself.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 14:07 IST
Midjourney
Midjourney can be used to create images from natural language descriptions, called prompts. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Midjourney
Midjourney can be used to create images from natural language descriptions, called prompts. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Over the past few months, there have been several contentious debates about the ills and benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), with AI researchers and experts even claiming that it could bring about humanity's extinction if we're not careful. The spread of misinformation has been one of the hot topics, with cases related to AI "hallucinations" and Deepfakes causing controversy. Recently, Midjourney, the popular generative AI program, was used to create fake images of politicians that were shocking. They quickly went viral and the user has now been banned from the platform itself.

Fake images created using Midjourney

For the unaware, Midjourney is a generative AI platform created by a San Francisco-based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Like OpenAI's DALL-E and BigSleep's Imagen, it generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts. Justin Brown, a video editor, used prompts to generate fake AI photos of famous politicians, according to a report by Futurism.

In a Twitter post, Brown wrote, “I got banned from Midjourney AI for generating realistic images of politicians cheating on their wives for a series called “AI will revolutionize the blackmail industry”.

The fake images include several political personalities that are part of the US 2024 presidential race such as POTUS Joe Biden, former POTUS Donald Trump, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as other personalities such as former Vice President Mike Pence, Minority Leader of United States Senate Mitch McConnell and United States Senator Bernie Sanders.

Reddit ban

While Midjourney allowed these fake images to be generated via its platform, the user was soon banned after he posted them on Reddit - the images were also removed from this platform. In a conversation with PetaPixel, Brown said, “After gaining some traction on Reddit, the series was removed by moderators and the Midjourney ban followed almost immediately.”

While the series was created to show how AI technology can easily become a weapon, Brown notes that the fake images have been misused and shared out of context.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 13:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets