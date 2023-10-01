Icon
Home Tech News Musk commits to attend President Erdogan’s technology festival

Musk commits to attend President Erdogan’s technology festival

Billionaire Elon Musk in typical fashion took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his intention to attend Teknofest in Turkey next year.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 10:19 IST
Icon
Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2017 (Bloomberg)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2017 (Bloomberg)

Billionaire Elon Musk in typical fashion took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his intention to attend Teknofest in Turkey next year.

Turkish President Erdogan welcomed Musk's commitment. The X conversation between the two was sparked by Musk extending his congratulations to the teams competing in Teknofest. The technology festival has evolved into a prominent platform for showcasing Turkey's aerospace and technology advancements.

The online interaction transpired shortly after the two men met in New York to discuss potential collaborations in artificial intelligence and the potential establishment of a Tesla factory.

Erdogan Meets Musk and Asks Him to Open Tesla Factory in Turkey

Teknofest, an annual Aerospace and Technology Festival since 2018, plays host to various technology competitions, air shows, concerts, and discussions with the aim of cultivating technology interest within society and showcasing Turkey as a tech-producing nation.

The festival has evolved into a potent tool for Erdogan to connect with a younger generation that may be otherwise challenging to reach through conventional political channels. The festival is also championed by Erdogan's son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar, through his drone company, Baykar.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 10:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon