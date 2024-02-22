 New WhatsApp beta feature prohibits taking screenshots of profile pictures; Know what’s in store | Tech News
Home Tech News New WhatsApp beta feature prohibits taking screenshots of profile pictures; Know what’s in store

New WhatsApp beta feature prohibits taking screenshots of profile pictures; Know what’s in store

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that prevents users from taking screenshots of profile pictures, enhancing privacy within the WhatsApp beta app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 23:59 IST
WhatsApp
WhatsApp takes a stand for privacy with its latest feature, blocking profile picture screenshots. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp takes a stand for privacy with its latest feature, blocking profile picture screenshots. (REUTERS)

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms globally, is making strides in enhancing user privacy with regular updates The company has introduced a new feature aimed at safeguarding users' profile pictures by preventing screenshots within the WhatsApp beta app. This move comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to prioritize user privacy and security.

WhatsApp beta update

Previously, WhatsApp had disabled the option for users to save or download others' profile pictures, but it has now taken this a step further by implementing a mechanism that blocks the ability to take screenshots altogether. When users attempt to capture a screenshot of a profile picture, they are greeted with a warning message indicating that the action is prohibited due to app restrictions, reported WABetaInfo. This added layer of protection aims to prevent unauthorized users from capturing and sharing profile pictures without consent.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It's important to note that WhatsApp does not currently notify users if someone attempts to take a screenshot of their profile picture. Additionally, this feature is currently available only in the beta version of the app for Android users. It may take some time before the feature is rolled out to the stable version of the app, which is used by billions of users globally.

While this update may provide a sense of security for some users, it's essential to acknowledge that no security measure is foolproof. Despite the inability to take screenshots within the app, individuals can still capture profile pictures using alternative methods, such as taking a photo with another device.

To further enhance privacy settings, WhatsApp users can customize who can view their profile picture from the app's Settings menu under Privacy Settings. By adjusting these settings, users can control who has access to their profile information, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized sharing.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 23:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets