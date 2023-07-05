Personal Data Protection Bill cleared by government; set to be tabled in Monsoon session of Parliament: Report

The Personal Data Protection Bill has been cleared by the PM Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today. The next step towards passing it into law will be taken when it is tabled in the Monsoon session of Parliament. This was reported by CNBC Awaaz quoting its own sources.

The data protection bill is the same as the one revealed by the BJP-led NDA government in November, 2023 barring minor alterations. The bill had been put out for public consultation. The Bill is directed at protecting the privacy of an individual in the digital age.

This comes after a 2018 bill on data protection, which was formulated by Justice BN Srikrishna Committee, came under criticism for being complicated and putting high responsibility on the industry for data localization.

Personal Data Protection Bill cleared by PM Modi