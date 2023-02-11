    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Special Valentine's Day Discount! Nothing Phone 1 and Ear Stick get much cheaper

    Special Valentine’s Day Discount! Nothing Phone 1 and Ear Stick get much cheaper

    Nothing has announced a massive price cut on the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Ear Stick ahead of Valentine’s Day. Wondering how much they cost now? Check out the deals.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 16:35 IST
    Nothing Phone (1) is here! From price, cameras to battery, here is everything you need to know
    1/8 Nothing Phone (1) launched globally in an online event on Nothing's official YouTube channel! Founder Carl Pei shared all the details about the Nothing Phone (1).  (Nothing)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    2/8 Nothing Phone (1)'s FIRST Glymph Interface teased during the event. Carl Pei shared that Glymph lights are customisable based on different functions. From chargung status at the botton, LED light coil around the cameras, and sync interface based on ringtones, Glymph lights have a lot. (Nothing)
    3/8 Nothing Phone (1) used Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the frame is made from recycled Aluminium frame to keep the smartphone light. It features 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with HDR10+ colours. It supports a 120Hz of refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. (Nothing)
    4/8 Nothing Phone (1) brings a dual camera setup at the back led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with an ultra-wide 50MP sensor from Samsung JN1 with 114-degree FOV. Even the whole event of Nothing Phone shot on the Nothing Phone (1)! (Nothing)
    5/8 As touted before, Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. (Nothing )
    6/8 Nothing Phone (1) packs a 4500mAh battery with the support of 33W wired charging, 15W of wireless charging, and a 5W of reverse wireless charging. (Nothing)
    7/8 Nothing Phone (1) launched in three storage variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at 399 Pounds (Rs. 32,999). While, 256GB storage variant is priced at 449 Pounds (Rs. 35,999). There is another variant of 12GB RAM with 256GG storage priced at 499 Pounds (Rs. 38,999).  (Nothing)
    8/8 Nothing Phone (1) will go on official sale on July 21 at 7PM IST on Flipkart. (Nothing )
    Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick
    Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick can be purchased at a much lower price now. (HT Tech)

    Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you are still confused about what you should give your special one, then here is a great idea. Nothing has announced a limited-time discount on two of its products available in India. To celebrate Valentine's Day, discounts have been announced on the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Ear Stick. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July of last year at a starting price of Rs. 32999, while the Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones were released in October of the same year for Rs. 8999. Wondering how much they will cost you now? Check out the effective prices of Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick below.

    Nothing Phone 1 price cut

    Ahead of Valentine's Day, you will find 8GB RAM and 128GB storage of Nothing Phone in black colour variant available at just Rs. 26999 with a discount of 28 percent. That means you will be able to save a flat Rs. 11000 without worrying about card offers and exchange deals. Apart from this, you can get an extra discount to make the deal even cheaper.

    You can get a 10 percent cashback on American Express, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit cards of up to Rs. 1000. Here, you can find an exchange offer too on Nothing Phone which will let you get it at a much more affordable rate.

    B0BKZVF7VV

    The Nothing Phone (1) design is unique, it has an amazingly useful gimmick (the Glyph), a nice and bright 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera setup of 50MP each, a clean and sensible Android experience, a fast Snapdragon 778G+ processor and a good battery life to sum it all up.

    Nothing Ear Stick price cut

    After the launch, the Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones will now be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 6999, a decrease from their original price of Rs. 8999-a flat discount of Rs. 2000. You can enjoy another up to Rs. 2000 benefit on Flipkart if you pay through American Express, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit cards.

    However, you should note that Nothing Ear Stick has an outer-ear fit and skips the active noise cancellation feature. It features a unique lipstick-like case and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 16:35 IST
