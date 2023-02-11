Special Valentine’s Day Discount! Nothing Phone 1 and Ear Stick get much cheaper

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you are still confused about what you should give your special one, then here is a great idea. Nothing has announced a limited-time discount on two of its products available in India. To celebrate Valentine's Day, discounts have been announced on the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Ear Stick. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July of last year at a starting price of Rs. 32999, while the Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones were released in October of the same year for Rs. 8999. Wondering how much they will cost you now? Check out the effective prices of Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick below.

Nothing Phone 1 price cut

Ahead of Valentine's Day, you will find 8GB RAM and 128GB storage of Nothing Phone in black colour variant available at just Rs. 26999 with a discount of 28 percent. That means you will be able to save a flat Rs. 11000 without worrying about card offers and exchange deals. Apart from this, you can get an extra discount to make the deal even cheaper.

You can get a 10 percent cashback on American Express, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit cards of up to Rs. 1000. Here, you can find an exchange offer too on Nothing Phone which will let you get it at a much more affordable rate.

The Nothing Phone (1) design is unique, it has an amazingly useful gimmick (the Glyph), a nice and bright 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera setup of 50MP each, a clean and sensible Android experience, a fast Snapdragon 778G+ processor and a good battery life to sum it all up.

Nothing Ear Stick price cut

After the launch, the Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones will now be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 6999, a decrease from their original price of Rs. 8999-a flat discount of Rs. 2000. You can enjoy another up to Rs. 2000 benefit on Flipkart if you pay through American Express, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit cards.

However, you should note that Nothing Ear Stick has an outer-ear fit and skips the active noise cancellation feature. It features a unique lipstick-like case and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.