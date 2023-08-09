Home Tech News Strong solar flare disrupts radio communications in North America

Strong solar flare disrupts radio communications in North America

An intense X-level solar flare causes radio blackout in North America.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 09:37 IST
Solar flare
The solar flare occurred just after two days of weaker X flare which occurred on August 5. (NASA)
Solar flare
The solar flare occurred just after two days of weaker X flare which occurred on August 5. (NASA)

Sun's activity has increased over these past few weeks and it has generated numerous strong solar storms. Currently, Sun is in its 11-year solar cycle and it will reach its maximum next year, which will make these solar storms even more intense in terms of being a potential threat to satellites, power grids, the internet infrastructure and more. On Monday, a powerful solar flare was spewed out by the Sun that caused a radio and navigation signals blackout in North America as the energetic particles reached Earth.

The solar flare

The solar flare, which was rated as an X1.5, was the 20th instance of an X flare, which is known as the most powerful cluster of solar flares. According to solar physicist Keith Strong, the solar flare was of category 3 on the five-point scale developed by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"The X1.5 Flare caused an R3 (strong) radio blackout event on the daylit side of the Earth (most of the US and Canada and the Pacific Ocean)," Strong said on X (formerly Twitter). "Frequencies below 5 Mhz were most affected and navigation signals degraded."

The solar flare occurred just after two days of weaker X flare which occurred on August 5. A total of two massive X-level solar flares occurred in the past two days, but this is not all, the sun is releasing multiple moderate solar flares and three have already occurred in the last 24 hours., as per space.com reports.

U.K. space weather forecaster Met Office released a cautionary warning notice due to the presence of charged solar particles in Earth's atmosphere which can result in a mild solar radiation storm. For both passengers and crew aboard aircraft flying over polar regions, as well as astronauts in space, these charged particles can be harmful. Additionally, they can also harm satellites.

Earlier experts reported that two coronal mass ejections (CME) rushed towards Earth. These CMEs can cause a geomagnetic storm when it touches the Earth's magnetic field.  However, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration( NOAA) model reported that the two CMEs have merged by cannibalizing the first, making it more intense and powerful. This CME can lead to a G3-level storm, which can disrupt power grids and telecommunication systems.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 08:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets