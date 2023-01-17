    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Thane man loses 5 lakh in online fraud

    Thane man loses 5 lakh in online fraud

    Man from Maharashtra's Thane loses 5 lakh in online fraud after getting a fake call from TV channel service providers.
    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 15:07 IST
    Online scams
    Thane man gets trapped in an online scam and loses Rs. 5 lakh. (Pixabay)
    Online scams
    Thane man gets trapped in an online scam and loses Rs. 5 lakh. (Pixabay)

    A man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of 5 lakh by online fraudsters when he was checking a fault in his TV channel service, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on January 14 when the man called up his TV channel service provider as its details were not displayed on his television screen, an official from Chitalsar police station said quoting the victim's complaint. While he was speaking on the phone, he got a call from another number where the caller asked him to download the AnyDesk app. After the man downloaded the app, he found that an amount of 5 lakh was debited from his bank account through net banking even when he had not initiated the transaction, the official said. The man subsequently complained to the police who registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said. Efforts were on to trace the culprits, the police added.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 14:19 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation