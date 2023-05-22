Home Tech News Unbelievable Deal! Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G with a huge discount

Unbelievable Deal! Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G with a huge discount

Planning to purchase a new smartphone? We’ve found a great deal for you on Flipkart where it could be yours for a very low price! Here’s how.

Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
Samsung Galaxy S22
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
Samsung Galaxy S22
2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M13
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
There's an huge offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus on flipkart. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is a flagship smartphone packed with cutting-edge features. Its stunning 6.6-inch 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, powered by a powerful 4 nm CPU architecture and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, guarantees a smooth and lag-free user experience. The device boasts a versatile triple-camera setup, including a high-resolution main camera, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and depth sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos in any scenario.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G combines powerful performance, advanced camera capabilities, and a sleek design, making it a top choice for people who demand the best flagship phone experience. So, if that is exactly what you are loking for, then we've found a great deal for you where it can be yours for as low as Rs. 29999 on Flipkart with all the offers applied. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart. However, it can be yours for as low as Rs. 24999 courtesy of Flipkart's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Flipkart is offering a huge initial 46 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After the discount, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone is available for just Rs. 54999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for as low as 24999! Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. It is not guaranteed that you will get the maximum amount. It will depend on the brand and condition of your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

Customers can also get a flat 10 percent off Axis bank Credit Card Transactions. Also get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, Flipkart is also offering a gift card worth up to Rs.500 on signing up for Flipkart pay later.

