 WhatsApp user? Good news! Bulleted lists to numbers, you just got 4 new formatting features | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp user? Good news! Bulleted lists to numbers, you just got 4 new formatting features

WhatsApp user? Good news! Bulleted lists to numbers, you just got 4 new formatting features

WhatsApp revolutionises messaging with 4 new text features! From bulleted lists to numbers, users can now communicate dynamically, enhancing the overall messaging experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 13:12 IST
WhatsApp
WhatsApp, formatting features, bulleted lists, numbers, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp bullet lists, WhatsApp numbered lists update, WhatsApp inline code feature, WhatsApp communication tools (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp, formatting features, bulleted lists, numbers, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp bullet lists, WhatsApp numbered lists update, WhatsApp inline code feature, WhatsApp communication tools (Pixabay)

In a bid to elevate the messaging experience, WhatsApp has introduced 4 fresh text formatting options that empower users to communicate more efficiently. As of now, WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, Web, and Mac, as well as those using Channels, can leverage bulleted lists and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code to accentuate and organise their messages. These enhancements aim to simplify the comprehension of extensive text sections.

The development of these formatting options has been underway for some time, and now users across various platforms can enjoy the benefits. These additions complement the existing repertoire of bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formats, which were already available to all WhatsApp users, The Verge reported.

For those eager to incorporate these new formatting options into their messages, WhatsApp has provided simple markdown-style syntax.

Here's a quick guide on how to use them:

  • Bulleted lists: Easily create lists with bullet points by placing a "-" symbol at the start of your text, followed by a space.
  • Numbered lists: If your information needs a specific order, utilise numbered lists by adding one or two digits, followed by a period and a full space – for example, "1. ".
  • Block quotes: Highlight text in longer messages with block quotes. Simply type the ">" symbol followed by a space before the text you wish to emphasise.
  • Inline code: Perfect for coders and highlighting specific information, users can wrap their text with the "`" symbol – `like this.`

These new features add versatility to messaging on WhatsApp, providing users with creative ways to express themselves and convey information. It's a welcome update that aligns with the evolving needs of the messaging platform's diverse user base.

For those unfamiliar with the old formatting options, users can still employ bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formats using simple symbols like "*", "_", "~", and "```" respectively. These options remain available for users who prefer the classic formatting styles.

Also read other top stories today:

Demand for Deepfake regulation! Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including ‘AI godfather' Yoshua Bengio, have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation of deepfakes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Sora raises fears! Since OpenAI rolled out its text-to-video AI generation platform, leading content creators are fearing if they are the latest professionals about to be replaced by algorithms. Check out all the details here.

Microsoft to build a home-grown processor! Microsoft has become a customer of Intel's made-to-order chip business. The company will use Intel's 18A manufacturing technology to make a forthcoming chip that the software maker designed in-house. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 13:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets