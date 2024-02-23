 WhatsApp will soon allow users to choose default media quality settings; Check out this upcoming feature | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp will soon allow users to choose default media quality settings; Check out this upcoming feature

WhatsApp will soon allow users to choose default media quality settings; Check out this upcoming feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to send high-quality media files by default, streamlining the sharing process for images and videos.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 14:02 IST
WhatsApp
WhatsApp beta hints at default HD media uploads, potentially simplifying the sharing process, as per the reports. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp beta hints at default HD media uploads, potentially simplifying the sharing process, as per the reports. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp users may soon find it easier to share high-quality media as the messaging app is reportedly working on a feature to allow default HD uploads. While WhatsApp has gradually introduced support for high-resolution images and videos, users still need to manually toggle the HD option for each media file. However, a recent beta release for Android hints at a forthcoming change.

WhatsApp's Feature Enhancement

The latest WhatsApp beta app, version 2.24.5.6, reveals a new option in the app's storage settings, reported WABetaInfo. This feature allows users to set their preferred default media upload quality, eliminating the need to adjust settings for each file. The update introduces a dedicated section called "Media quality," allowing users to choose between standard and HD quality for their uploads.

Current Limitations in WhatsApp's Media Sharing

Currently, WhatsApp's default setting prioritizes standard quality to conserve storage space. However, users who prefer higher-quality media can now opt for HD uploads without the hassle of manual adjustments for every image or video. The app will retain the chosen quality setting for subsequent uploads, streamlining the sharing process for users who frequently exchange high-resolution media.

Additionally, the new feature provides users with clear information about the differences between standard and HD-quality uploads. While the option is still in development and not yet available for beta testing, its inclusion in the latest beta release suggests that WhatsApp is actively working on enhancing the media-sharing experience for its users.

Future Expectations

Although the specific release date for this feature remains unclear, its potential implementation promises to simplify the process of sharing high-quality media on WhatsApp. By automating the upload quality selection, the app aims to improve user convenience and efficiency, catering to the preferences of individuals who prioritize image and video clarity in their communications.

Also, read other top stories today:

Having network problems with AT&T? Customers of the US' largest wireless provider reported widespread outages on Thursday. Here's what to know if you are having problems with your phone service. Read here.

AI boost Nvidia's stock! Nvidia Corp.'s blowout earnings report lifted shares and assured the market that artificial intelligence mania is still going strong. It might also make the stock look cheaper. Know all about it here.

AI billionaires club! After several decades of transformative tech wealth, the AI boom is ushering in another. A glance at the top 10 richest people in the world shows tech leaders, from Elon Musk to Bill Gates, are still on top. Check out this article here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 14:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets