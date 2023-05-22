Home Tech Turn your TikTok obsession into a dream job! Earn $100 per hour, just do THIS

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 10:18 IST
Ubiquitous, an influencer marketing agency, is offering a unique opportunity for TikTok users in the US to monetise their love for the popular short-form video app. According to CNN, the agency is searching for three individuals who will be paid $100 per hour for a 10-hour binge-watching session on TikTok. The purpose of this offer is to gain insights into emerging trends on the platform.

To be considered for this dream job, interested candidates need to subscribe to Ubiquitous' YouTube channel and provide a brief explanation of why they are the best fit for this lengthy marathon. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a TikTok account, and possess a good understanding of TikTok trends.

During the viewing session, the chosen participants will be required to document any recurring trends they spot, helping Ubiquitous uncover the latest viral phenomena. Once the session is complete, participants will share their experience on a social media platform and tag the company.

Jeremy Boudinet, Ubiquitous' vice president of growth revealed what was important to qualify for the job. He said, “The importance of having a genuine passion for social media.” He encouraged anyone with a TikTok account, regardless of expertise level, to apply.

Recent TikTok trends, such as "The Hot Girl Walk," have gone viral, where content creators share their physical and mental experiences after long walks outdoors. By engaging dedicated TikTok users for this project, Ubiquitous aims to gain deeper insights into emerging trends and capitalise on the platform's popularity.

The deadline to apply for the 10-hour TikTok binge-watching session is May 31. If you're a devoted TikTok user looking to turn your passion into profit, don't miss the chance to apply and contribute to uncovering the next big TikTok trend.

First Published Date: 22 May, 10:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

