Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Get amazing deals on TVs from Samsung, Redmi and more

Amazon Independence Day sale: Sale to end soon, don't miss out on offers available on products across all brands. The e-commerce site is providing hefty discounts on products such as home appliances, TVs, smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. The Amazon sale of the year will end today at midnight. So, if you are looking at buying premium products at affordable rates, then hurry.

Samsung 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart QLED TV (34 Percent discount)

The TV features a 4K ultra HD smart QLED display with a 50Hz refresh rate. It comes with dual audio support and has 3 HDMI ports to connect to the set-top box or gaming console, USB ports to connect hard drive, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Its smart features include a universal guide, media home, tap view, mobile camera support, music wall, easy setup, app casting, wireless DeX, smart things, and more. The Samsung 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart QLED TV originally retails for Rs. 99990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.65990, giving you a discount of 34 percent.

Redmi 43 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV (47 Percent discount)

The 43-inch smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with Dolby audio and supports 30 Watts sound output. It has a dual-band Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports to connect gaming consoles and set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Its smart features include Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Quad-core processor, built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, auto low latency mode, OTT apps and more. The smart TV originally retails for Rs. 42999, however during the Amazon Festive sale, you can get it for only Rs.22999, giving you a discount of 47 percent.

Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart LED TV ( 44 Percent discount)

The TV comes with 4K Ultra HD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa. Its connectivity supports 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports. It sounds supports 20 Watts output, an open baffle speaker, Dolby audio, clear phase, and eARC Input. The original price of the TV is Rs.99900, However, during an Amazon Great Freedom sale, you can get it for Rs. 55,990, giving you a massive discount of 44 percent.

LG 43 inches 4K ultra HD smart LED TV ( 42 Percent discount)

This 43-inch TV offers a 4K experience with a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. Its smart features include ‎WebOS 22 with user profiles, game optimizer, unlimited OTT app support, ALLM and HGiG mode, HDR 10 Pro and Active HDR. Its connectivity supports ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports. The LG 43-inch 4K ultra HD smart LED TV originally retails for Rs.49990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.28990, giving you a huge discount of 42 percent.

Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Neo series ultra HD smart LED TV (37 Percent discount)

The SmartTV comes with a 4K Ultra HD with ‎3840 x 2160 pixels of screen resolution. The TV features voice assistants, a smart remote, a universal guide, PC mode, screen mirroring, tap view and more. It supports various OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Youtube. It includes built-in ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports. The TV comes with a storage capacity of ‎1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage and is powered by Crystal Processor 4K. The Samsung TV retails for Rs.47900, however, during the Amazon Independence Day sale, you can get it for Rs.29990.