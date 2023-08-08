Home TV News Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Get amazing deals on TVs from Samsung, Redmi and more

Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Get amazing deals on TVs from Samsung, Redmi and more

Amazon Freedom Festival sale: Get great deals and offers on Smart TVs today. Check amazing deals on Samsung, Redmi, LG and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 14:07 IST
Amazon sale offers: Check great deals on Smart TV.
Amazon sale offers: Check great deals on Smart TV. (Samsung)
Amazon sale offers: Check great deals on Smart TV.
Amazon sale offers: Check great deals on Smart TV. (Samsung)

Amazon Independence Day sale: Sale to end soon, don't miss out on offers available on products across all brands. The e-commerce site is providing hefty discounts on products such as home appliances, TVs, smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. The Amazon sale of the year will end today at midnight. So, if you are looking at buying premium products at affordable rates, then hurry.

Read more: Amazon sale offers: Great deals on 43-inch Acer, Samsung, Redmi, smart TVs! Check now

Check out the great deals on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Redmi, LG and more rolled out during the Amazon Freedom sale.

Samsung 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart QLED TV (34 Percent discount)

The TV features a 4K ultra HD smart QLED display with a 50Hz refresh rate. It comes with dual audio support and has 3 HDMI ports to connect to the set-top box or gaming console, USB ports to connect hard drive, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Its smart features include a universal guide, media home, tap view, mobile camera support, music wall, easy setup, app casting, wireless DeX, smart things, and more. The Samsung 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart QLED TV originally retails for Rs. 99990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.65990, giving you a discount of 34 percent.

 

B0CCP6GHXF-1

Redmi 43 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV (47 Percent discount)

The 43-inch smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with Dolby audio and supports 30 Watts sound output. It has a dual-band Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports to connect gaming consoles and set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Its smart features include Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Quad-core processor, built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, auto low latency mode, OTT apps and more. The smart TV originally retails for Rs. 42999, however during the Amazon Festive sale, you can get it for only Rs.22999, giving you a discount of 47 percent.

B09RFC46VP-2

Read more: Amazon Sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Dell laptops

Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart LED TV ( 44 Percent discount)

The TV comes with 4K Ultra HD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa. Its connectivity supports 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports. It sounds supports 20 Watts output, an open baffle speaker, Dolby audio, clear phase, and eARC Input. The original price of the TV is Rs.99900, However, during an Amazon Great Freedom sale, you can get it for Rs. 55,990, giving you a massive discount of 44 percent.

B09WN26DG5-3

LG 43 inches 4K ultra HD smart LED TV ( 42 Percent discount)

This 43-inch TV offers a 4K experience with a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. Its smart features include ‎WebOS 22 with user profiles, game optimizer, unlimited OTT app support, ALLM and HGiG mode, HDR 10 Pro and Active HDR. Its connectivity supports ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports. The LG 43-inch 4K ultra HD smart LED TV originally retails for Rs.49990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.28990, giving you a huge discount of 42 percent.

 

B0B3XY5YT4-4

Read more: Amazon Sale 2023: 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000 - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and more

Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Neo series ultra HD smart LED TV (37 Percent discount)

 

The SmartTV comes with a 4K Ultra HD with ‎3840 x 2160 pixels of screen resolution. The TV features voice assistants, a smart remote, a universal guide, PC mode, screen mirroring, tap view and more. It supports various OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Youtube. It includes built-in ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports. The TV comes with a storage capacity of ‎1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage and is powered by Crystal Processor 4K. The Samsung TV retails for Rs.47900, however, during the Amazon Independence Day sale, you can get it for Rs.29990.

 

B0B15CPR37-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 13:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets