Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Open for all users now; Check deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, more
Amazon sale live offers: The sale opens to all users today. Know the exciting offers and deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Neo 7, as well as laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more.
Amazon Sale Live Updates: After opening for Prime members on August 3, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 has opened for general users too. The sale will now run from today, August 4 to August 8, and bring a wide range of products on which users can find attractive deals and discounts. Some of the most popular categories during...Read More
Amazon offers live: boAt Airdopes 141 gets a big discount
At the Amazon sale today, you can buy the boAt Airdopes 141 which usually retails for Rs. 4490, at a massive discount of 78 percent. This means, you only need to pay Rs. 1098 for the wireless earphones.
The boAt Airdopes 141 features 2 drivers of 8mm length each, total playback time of 42 hours, built-in microphone, ENC, and more.
Amazon freedom sale offers: Big deal on Smart TVs
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is offering up to 52 percent discount on smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Details: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up to 52% off on TVs from top brands
Amazon sale live: Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 43-inch
Need a new smart TV for your entertainment needs? The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K HD LED TV with a 43-inch 4K LED display, and supported apps for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, as well as features such as screen mirroring, universal guide, and more, is available for just Rs. 28,990 instead of its usual price of Rs. 52,900.
Amazon sale offers: HP Laptop 15s gets a sleek offer
At the Amazon sale, the HP Laptop 15s, with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, backlit keyboard and a weight of 1.69 kilograms, can be purchased for Rs. 52499 against its retail price of Rs. 64174.
Amazon freedom sale 2023: Big discount on Redmi 12 5G
The recently launched Redmi 12 5G has a big discount on Amazon right now. The smartphone boasts of a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.
The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone has a price of Rs. 17999 but during the sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 13499.
Amazon offers live: Attractive deal on iPhone 14
For the fans of Apple, the Amazon sale also has a big discount on the latest iPhone 14. The 128GB variant of the smartphone which usually retails for Rs. 79900, is available for a lucrative price of Rs. 66999, at a flat discount of 16 percent. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of bank offers that can reduce the price even further.
71691127980488