Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Open for all users now; Check deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, more

LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Sale Live Updates: After opening for Prime members on August 3, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 has opened for general users too. The sale will now run from today, August 4 to August 8, and bring a wide range of products on which users can find attractive deals and discounts. Some of the most popular categories during the Amazon sale are smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs. home appliances, kitchen appliances, and electronics accessories. Some of the products highly expected to get big discounts include iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, Redmi 12, Motorola Razr 40, and more. But that's not all! The Amazon sale also features a range of smart TVs such as Samsung Crystal, LG UHD smart TV, Redmi HD TV, Vu Masterpiece series TV, and more. If you are interested in laptops, during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can find laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more. So, stay tuned to check out the biggest deals as and when they are announced so you do not want to miss out on anything.

Amazon offers live: boAt Airdopes 141 gets a big discount At the Amazon sale today, you can buy the boAt Airdopes 141 which usually retails for Rs. 4490, at a massive discount of 78 percent. This means, you only need to pay Rs. 1098 for the wireless earphones. The boAt Airdopes 141 features 2 drivers of 8mm length each, total playback time of 42 hours, built-in microphone, ENC, and more.

Amazon freedom sale offers: Big deal on Smart TVs Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is offering up to 52 percent discount on smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Details: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up to 52% off on TVs from top brands

Amazon sale live: Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 43-inch Need a new smart TV for your entertainment needs? The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K HD LED TV with a 43-inch 4K LED display, and supported apps for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, as well as features such as screen mirroring, universal guide, and more, is available for just Rs. 28,990 instead of its usual price of Rs. 52,900.

Amazon sale offers: HP Laptop 15s gets a sleek offer At the Amazon sale, the HP Laptop 15s, with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, backlit keyboard and a weight of 1.69 kilograms, can be purchased for Rs. 52499 against its retail price of Rs. 64174.

Amazon freedom sale 2023: Big discount on Redmi 12 5G The recently launched Redmi 12 5G has a big discount on Amazon right now. The smartphone boasts of a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone has a price of Rs. 17999 but during the sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 13499.