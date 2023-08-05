Home TV News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up to 40% off on Samsung, Sony, LG TVs, and more

Amazon Sale offers: Massive TVs deals, get up to 40% off on top brands. (Pixabay)

Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Don't miss out on this five-day extravaganza! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is happening from August 4th to 8th. Enjoy incredible discounts of up to 40% on TVs from renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Avail ultimate flexibility with attractive offers, including no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and extended warranties. Additionally, seize an extra 10% instant discount with SBI cards. Discover a wide array of new deals and best sellers to transform your home entertainment. Elevate your viewing experience while maximizing savings during this unmissable event. Don't miss out on this limited-time Amazon sale opportunity.

UNBEATABLE OFFERS ON TVs:

1. Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K Smart TV

Grab the Sony Bravia TV 55 inch at just Rs. 60990, a 39 percent discount. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023, enjoy an additional 2000 off with the offered coupon. This smart TV's powerful processor utilizes algorithms to reduce noise and enhance details. The Sony Bravia TV can automatically switch to game mode, reducing input lag and improving responsiveness.

B0C1HCJVT5-1

2. Samsung 43 inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung smart TV 43 inch is now available at Rs. 28990, a 45% discount during the Amazon Freedom sale. Stay connected with your loved ones through Google Meet video calling using the slim-fit camera. Samsung's One Billion True Colors bring reality to your TV screen, representing existing colors in their natural state.

B0C1GX5RVW-2

3. LG (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 55 Inch TV is a perfect option within a bargain price range of Rs. 41490, a 48 percent discount during the Amazon Sale. This smart LED TV supports almost all OTT platforms and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, etc. With a 4K ultra HD display and 60 Hz refresh rate, this LG TV offers an exceptional viewing experience. Additional features of this Android TV include WebOS 22 with user profiles, filmmaker mode, HDR 10 Pro and HLG, game optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, AI brightness control, and AI Sound.

B0B3XXSB1K-3

4. Samsung (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon sale 2023 offers an unbeatable discount of up to 39 percent on this Samsung TV, making it yours at just Rs. 44990. This LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for easy connectivity with set-top boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices. The 20W sound output-2CH, powerful speakers with Q-Symphony, and mobile camera support provide more reasons to buy this TV.

B0C1GYTFXY-4

5. Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV is now available at Rs. 29999, a 33 percent discount. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023, enjoy an extra 2000 off with the offered coupon. This 43 inch smart TV offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered Hisense TV comes with a 10-bit display panel and is appreciated for its bezel-less floating design. With the ability to deliver 4K ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), this smart TV comes in the dimension of ‎96.3 x 23.3 x 61.1 cm.

B0C3RXSTD1-5

Don't miss out on these incredible offers available only during the Amazon sale.

