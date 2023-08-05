Home Tech News Amazon Freedom Festival Sale: Grab heavy discounts on Xiaomi Pad 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale: Grab heavy discounts on Xiaomi Pad 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can get huge price cuts on top brands of tablets including Samsung and Xiaomi.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 10:54 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has rolled out a number of amazing deals on tablets.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has rolled out a number of amazing deals on tablets. (Amazon)

Amazon Independence Day Sale: If your smartphone is not capable of handling the work that you must do on a daily basis and carrying a laptop is too much of a bother, then all you need to have is a tablet. A tablet not only offers you a big screen but it also gives you a powerful processor to perform your tasks efficiently without having to bother about the heavy load a laptop entails. Even if you are a student, the big screens of tablets reduce the stress on your eyes. Although Tablets are a bit costly, with during the Amazon sale, you can buy it with a huge price cut. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale started on August 4 and it can be a great chance for you to buy an expensive tablet with a huge discount.

1. Xiaomi Pad 6:

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor and Qualcomm AI engine. This tablet offers you a screen as big as 11-inch and 2.8K Resolution display with 1 Billion Colors. The Xiaomi Pad comes with Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos and a long lasting 8840mAh Battery. You also get 8MP Front Camera with Focus Frame and 13MP Rear Camera with it. Amazon is currently offering 31% initial discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 28999 from Rs. 41999 during the Amazon sale.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a 11-inch LCD display that delivers vibrant visuals. Its 4 nm processor ensures smooth performance. Galaxy S8 Tab features an 8,000 mAh (typical) Battery. You get 13MP + 6MP Rear Dual Camera and 12MP Front Camera with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. You also get a S Pen Support with this tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is available in 3 stylish colours that are Graphite, Pink Gold and silver. On Amazon you get a 22% initial discount on it making the price of the tablet fall to Rs. 51999 from 66999 during the Amazon Freedom sale 2023.

3. Lenovo Tab M10 5G:

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor and 6 GB RAM. This Lenovo tablet comes with a 10.6-inch FHD+ display that provides sharp visuals, and the 7700mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. You also get a 13 MP Primary Camera and an 8 MP Front with Lenovo Tab M10. The Lenovo Tab M10 comes with 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB. During the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, you can buy it for Just Rs. 25999 instead of Rs. 47000 with a 45% initial discount.

4. Honor Pad X8:

HONOR Pad X8 is equipped with a 10.1-inch HONOR Full View display. This Honor Tab comes featured with a new MediaTek MT8786 8-core processor to provide you with higher speed. The tablet's long-lasting battery life of up to 14 hours is perfect for on-the-go use. You get 3GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Equipped with the latest HONOR Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12, it offers a range of enhanced and customized features. HONOR Pad uses 1620 high-amplitude dual speakers and Smart PA to enhance your audio experience. On Amazon you get 52% initial discount on it making its price reduce to Rs. 9999 from Rs. 20999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

You can further reduce the price of these Tablets by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on the Amazon sale.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 10:54 IST
