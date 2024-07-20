 Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 48% off on best smart TVs from LG, TCL, Sony and more | Tv News
Home TV TV News Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 48% off on best smart TVs from LG, TCL, Sony and more

Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 48% off on best smart TVs from LG, TCL, Sony and more

Grab up to 48% off on the best smart TVs during the Amazon Sale 2024. The sale is already live on the platform and you can enjoy deals and discounts till July 21, check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 14:51 IST
Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 48% off on best smart TVs from LG, TCL, Sony and more
Check out the list of best smart TVs available during during Amazon Sale 2024. (LG Electronics)

Products included in this article

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)
(2,447)
Get price
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)
(14,829)
Get price
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
(7,686)
Get price

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 has now commenced with huge deals and discounts on products across all categories, brands, and price ranges. Amazon Sales are the best time to save huge amounts of money on electronics products especially home appliances such as smart TVs, refrigerators, Air conditioners, and others. However, if you are planning to buy a new television for your home, then we listed top smart TVs from brands such as LG, TCL, Sony, and more to help you find the best option.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black) 4.2/5 Get Price
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) 4.8/5 Get Price
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) 4.1/5 Get Price

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Get up to 35% off on best student laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more

Best smart TV deals on Amazon

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: It is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with a 60Hz refresh rate and AI brightness control feature. It offers 20 Watts output, AI Sound, Auto Volume Levelling, and many more smart features. This LG TV retails for Rs.71990. However, during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it at just Rs.40990. In addition to discounts, you can also avail bank and exchange offers to enjoy more benefits.

B0BFCCRPVM-1

Hisense E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: The next best smart TV on the list we have is the Hisense E6N Series. It comes with a 43-inch screen that offers 4K Ultra HD quality video, Dolby Digital sound, and different sound modes for Theatre, Sports, Music, and more, The Hisense E6N Series TV is priced at Rs.44999, but you can get it for only Rs.24999 during the Amazon sale.

B0D3XCZWLT-2

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Sony Bravia is popular for its HD viewing experience and lasting performance. The new Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a 43-inch display and comes with smart features such as Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast Built-In, and more. The Sony TV is originally priced at Rs.59900. However, you can get it for just Rs.39990 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

B0C1H9Z4DC-3

TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV: TCL QLED TVs have been gaining much popularity in the market due to their content quality and range of smart features. This particular TCL smart Google TV offers a Dolby Atmos audio system, Dolby Vision, slim and uni-body design, and more. The TV retails for Rs.60990, But during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.31990.

B0CZLLPXRJ-4

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra available at massive discount in Amazon Prime Day Sale, more than Rs. 25000 off

Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The best smart TV on the list we have is from the Samsung D Series. The TV comes with a 43-inch display and offers 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD content quality. Its smart features include Bixby, a web browser, SmartThings Hub, IoT-Sensor, and more. The Samsung D series TV is priced at Rs.49900. However, you can get it for just Rs.30990 during Amazon Prime Day Sale.

B0CX5DW4WT-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 14:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets