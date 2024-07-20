Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 48% off on best smart TVs from LG, TCL, Sony and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 has now commenced with huge deals and discounts on products across all categories, brands, and price ranges. Amazon Sales are the best time to save huge amounts of money on electronics products especially home appliances such as smart TVs, refrigerators, Air conditioners, and others. However, if you are planning to buy a new television for your home, then we listed top smart TVs from brands such as LG, TCL, Sony, and more to help you find the best option.

Best smart TV deals on Amazon

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: It is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with a 60Hz refresh rate and AI brightness control feature. It offers 20 Watts output, AI Sound, Auto Volume Levelling, and many more smart features. This LG TV retails for Rs.71990. However, during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it at just Rs.40990. In addition to discounts, you can also avail bank and exchange offers to enjoy more benefits.

B0BFCCRPVM-1

Hisense E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: The next best smart TV on the list we have is the Hisense E6N Series. It comes with a 43-inch screen that offers 4K Ultra HD quality video, Dolby Digital sound, and different sound modes for Theatre, Sports, Music, and more, The Hisense E6N Series TV is priced at Rs.44999, but you can get it for only Rs.24999 during the Amazon sale.

B0D3XCZWLT-2

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Sony Bravia is popular for its HD viewing experience and lasting performance. The new Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a 43-inch display and comes with smart features such as Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast Built-In, and more. The Sony TV is originally priced at Rs.59900. However, you can get it for just Rs.39990 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

B0C1H9Z4DC-3

TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV: TCL QLED TVs have been gaining much popularity in the market due to their content quality and range of smart features. This particular TCL smart Google TV offers a Dolby Atmos audio system, Dolby Vision, slim and uni-body design, and more. The TV retails for Rs.60990, But during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.31990.

B0CZLLPXRJ-4

Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The best smart TV on the list we have is from the Samsung D Series. The TV comes with a 43-inch display and offers 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD content quality. Its smart features include Bixby, a web browser, SmartThings Hub, IoT-Sensor, and more. The Samsung D series TV is priced at Rs.49900. However, you can get it for just Rs.30990 during Amazon Prime Day Sale.

B0CX5DW4WT-5

