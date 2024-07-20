Apple Watch Ultra available at massive discount in Amazon Prime Day Sale, more than Rs. 25000 off

Apple Watch Ultra, introduced in 2022 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE, is now available at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This rugged smartwatch, designed for outdoor enthusiasts, has a successor in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, launched last year. However, the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra remains a viable option due to its lower price point during this sale event.

Apple Watch Ultra deal in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at Rs. 62,990 for the Amazon Prime Day sale. This offer reflects an instant discount of 30% from its original price of Rs. 89,900. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of further savings through bank offers, with up to Rs. 1,250 off for SBI and ICICI Bank credit card holders. No-cost EMI options are also available, making the purchase more manageable for interested buyers.

The Apple Watch Ultra was designed with outdoor activities in mind. It features a 49mm display, which was the largest ever on an Apple Watch at the time of its release. The watch includes a dual-frequency GPS solution, enhancing its accuracy for outdoor navigation. It also boasts an Action Button, customizable for various tasks, allowing users to start a workout with a single press. Furthermore, the watch is equipped with an on-wrist temperature sensor and a unique Wayfinder face that turns red for better visibility in low-light conditions.

Worth the price?

Despite the discount, the Apple Watch Ultra remains a high-end smartwatch. Its advanced specifications and features justify the cost, particularly for those who will utilise its outdoor-oriented functions. For comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced over Rs. 80,000, making the first-generation model a more affordable alternative.

Potential buyers should evaluate their need for the specific features offered by the Apple Watch Ultra. If outdoor activities and the rugged design are not priorities, other models like the Apple Watch Series 8 or the newer Series 9 might be more suitable and cost-effective options.

The Apple Watch Ultra, available at a reduced price during the Amazon Prime Day sale, presents a compelling option for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a feature-rich smartwatch. However, its high cost, even after discounts, suggests that it is best suited for those who will fully utilise its specialised features. For other users, the Series 8 or Series 9 might be better alternatives.



