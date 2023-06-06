Apple WWDC 2023: tvOS 17 announced! Here is what you will get now

Apple has announced tvOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 today. The company revealed new upgrades to the tvOS which will give the Apple TV users a whole new experience. Apart from this, Apple has also announced a number of software updates including macOS14, iOS 17, iPadOS17 and more. Check out the new tvOS 17 features below.

tvOS 17: FaceTime, Find My Remote and more features

Apple today announced tvOS 17 that make Apple TV 4K even more interactive, and fun for the whole household. With tvOS 17, FaceTime comes to Apple TV 4K so the users can enjoy the popular app on their TV for even more engaging conversations with family and friends. tvOS 17 also introduces an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that provide a more personalized experience that works even better with iPhone.

Apple TV 4K brings together Apple TV+ and all of the popular streaming apps — in cinematic picture and audio quality — as well as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade to the biggest screen in the home. Boasting the powerful performance of the A15 Bionic chip, intuitive controls, and seamless interaction with Apple devices and smart home accessories, Apple TV 4K is the best living room device. tvOS 17 is available as a developer beta today, and it will be available as a free software update this fall.

Now Apple TV 4K users can take advantage of the new FaceTime app on Apple TV and initiate calls directly from Apple TV, or start calls on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV. FaceTime on Apple TV takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to the user's iPhone or iPad, and leverages the device's camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV.

Center Stage keeps everyone in the room perfectly framed on the screen, even as they move around, while new gesture-based reactions allow callers to use their hands to generate onscreen effects, such as hearts or fireworks, and add even more fun to the conversation. The introduction of Split View for Apple TV lets users enjoy watching shows or movies with their loved ones during a SharePlay session while also seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.

Controls on iPhone or iPad make it easy to transfer a FaceTime call back to those devices as needed. If another FaceTime or phone call comes in during a session, a notification appears on the TV to let the user know someone is calling — without revealing who the caller is, to preserve the user's privacy on a communal device.

Video conferencing apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom will launch on tvOS, bringing their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can take advantage of Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate the iPhone or iPad camera and microphone into their tvOS app, and create new shared and immersive entertainment experiences for the living room.

Apple Music Sing lets users sing along to their favorite tracks. It will also integrate Continuity Camera so users can see themselves onscreen and add entertaining filters.