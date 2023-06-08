Revolutionizing Communication: iOS 17 Unveiled at WWDC23
Introducing iOS 17 latest update that revolutionizes the way you connect with your loved ones. Let's dive into the exciting features coming to Phones, FaceTime, Messages, and much more. iOS 17 which gives you the power to personalize your calls like never before. Say goodbye to mundane caller ID screens. Now, you can set a unique Contact Poster that represents the person calling you. Choose a photo, or a favorite character, or even explore the stunning Japanese vertical text. Plus, it's easy to customize the font and color to suit your style.
First Published Date: 08 Jun, 21:16 IST
Tags: apple wwdc ios 17 apple iphone
71686238841779
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS