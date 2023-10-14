 Vivo V15 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo V15

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 21,599 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V15 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V15 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
VivoV15_Display_6.53inches(16.59cm)
VivoV15_FrontCamera_32MP
VivoV15_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33439/heroimage/132720-v7-vivo-v15-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV15_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33439/heroimage/132720-v7-vivo-v15-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV15_4
1/7 VivoV15_Display_6.53inches(16.59cm)
2/7 VivoV15_FrontCamera_32MP"
3/7 VivoV15_RAM_6GB"
4/7 VivoV15_3"
View all Images 5/7 VivoV15_4"
Key Specs
₹21,599
64 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
MediaTek Helio P70
12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹21,599 M.R.P. ₹22,999
Buy Now

Vivo V15 Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo V15 in India is Rs. 21,599.  At Amazon, the Vivo V15 can be purchased for Rs. 21,599.  This is ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo V15 in India is Rs. 21,599.  At Amazon, the Vivo V15 can be purchased for Rs. 21,599.  This is the Vivo V15 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Frozen Black, Glamour Red, Royal Blue and Aqua Blue.

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo V15 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
  • 32 MP
  • MediaTek Helio P70
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Pop-Up
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor
Design
  • 75.9 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Frozen Black, Glamour Red, Royal Blue, Aqua Blue
  • 161.9 mm
  • 189.5 grams
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 19.5:9
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 395 ppi
  • 90.95 %
  • Yes
  • 85 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • vivo
  • April 1, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio P70
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Newspoint, Amazon, Paytm, Phonepe, UC Browser, WPS Office
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 51.4 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Vivo
Icon
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
Add to compare
₹ 21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29e 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Artistic Red, Artistic Blue
Add to compare
₹ 28,999
Check Details
View All Vivo Mobiles Icon
Vivo V15 Competitors
Icon
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
Add to compare
₹ 19,990
Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black Dusk, Blue Tide
Add to compare
₹ 16,902
Check Details
IQOO Z6 Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
Add to compare
₹ 23,999
Check Details
POCO X5 Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - POCO Yellow, Horizon Blue, Astral Black
Add to compare
₹ 21,900
Check Details
Vivo Y34s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 21,990
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 23,990
Check Details
OPPO A78 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Glowing Purple
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 18,999
₹21,999
Buy Now
Huawei Enjoy 60X
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Danxia Orange, Gilt Black, Bright Moon Silver, Emerald Green, Yaojin Black
Add to compare
₹ 20,790
Check Details
Realme V50
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 19,999
Check Details

Vivo Videos

View all Icon
Vivo V27 ProIcon
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Vivo V15 News

Icon
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
vivo Y56
vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now
25 Sep 2023
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
28 Aug 2023
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000
Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more
21 Jul 2023
Vivo Y35
Avail great deals on Vivo Y35; check discount and Amazon offers here!
26 Jun 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Best smartphones launching under 30000 in March: Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G
28 Feb 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Vivo V15