Vivo X200 Ultra design, camera features tipped- Here’s everything we know so far

After gaining much recognition from Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, the company is all set to launch the new Vivo X200 Ultra model in the global market. In the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the Ultra variant have grown drastically, showcasing its design, features, and expected specifications. Reports suggest that the Vivo X200 Ultra model could be launched sometime in March or April of 2025. Therefore, ahead of launch, here's everything you need to know about Vivo's new X series model.

Vivo X200 Ultra design and camera features

The Vivo X200 Ultra has become the talk of the town as leaks have started to spread rapidly. In a recent report by The Tech Outlook, the render design for the Vivo X200 Ultra was leaked showcasing a similar design profile as its siblings, the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone will consist of a circular camera module housing three camera sensors and the Zeiss logo placed in the centre. The X200 Ultra will reportedly come with a micro quad-curved display with slimmer bezels and a punch-hole camera placed at the camera's centre.

Alongside design, the camera features of the X200 Ultra were also tipped showcasing minor upgrades. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT818 sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT818 macro telephoto lens, and a 200MP HP super large base telephoto camera.

Vivo X200 Ultra specification and features

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch OLED quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and up to 5000nits peak brightness. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. The X200 Ultra will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may offer 90W fast charging support. Now, to confirm these specs, we will have to wait till the official release.

