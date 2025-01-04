Vivo X200 Ultra design, camera features tipped- Here’s everything we know so far

Vivo X200 Ultra design leaked, showcasing a similar design as its siblings. Here's everything we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 04 2025, 11:00 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra design, camera features tipped- Here’s everything we know so far
Know when the Vivo X200 Ultra could debut in the global market. (Aishwarya Panda)

After gaining much recognition from Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, the company is all set to launch the new Vivo X200 Ultra model in the global market. In the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the Ultra variant have grown drastically, showcasing its design, features, and expected specifications. Reports suggest that the Vivo X200 Ultra model could be launched sometime in March or April of 2025. Therefore, ahead of launch, here's everything you need to know about Vivo's new X series model.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

You may be interested in

7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y300
  • Titanium Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹21,999Original price:₹26,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Vivo Y300 Plus
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,999Original price:₹29,999
Buy now
46% OFF
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹27,499Original price:₹50,999
Buy now

Vivo X200 Ultra design and camera features

The Vivo X200 Ultra has become the talk of the town as leaks have started to spread rapidly. In a recent report by The Tech Outlook, the render design for the Vivo X200 Ultra was leaked showcasing a similar design profile as its siblings, the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone will consist of a circular camera module housing three camera sensors and the Zeiss logo placed in the centre. The X200 Ultra will reportedly come with a micro quad-curved display with slimmer bezels and a punch-hole camera placed at the camera's centre.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra launch timeline tipped: Know about Vivo's product launch timeline for 2025

Alongside design, the camera features of the X200 Ultra were also tipped showcasing minor upgrades. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT818 sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT818  macro telephoto lens, and a  200MP HP super large base telephoto camera.

Vivo X200 Ultra specification and features

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to feature a  6.82-inch OLED quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and up to 5000nits peak brightness. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. The X200 Ultra will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may offer 90W fast charging support. Now, to confirm these specs, we will have to wait till the official release.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!ht

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 11:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo X200 Ultra design, camera features tipped- Here’s everything we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming
GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets