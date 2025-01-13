Vivo introduces new prices for T3 Pro and T3 Ultra: Know about new reduced prices

Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra announced with new pricing which is Rs.2000 less than the original price.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 16:03 IST
Vivo introduces new prices for T3 Pro and T3 Ultra: Know about new reduced prices
Check out the newly announced price for Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra. (Vivo)

Vivo launched T series smartphones last year in the mid-range segment which gained immense popularity for their powerful performance and impressive camera features. Now, after a few months of launching the Vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra, the company has announced new pricing for these smartphones. Now, the smartphone prices have been slightly reduced for their launch prices, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Know more about new prices for Vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra. 

Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra price and availability 

According to Vivo's latest blog post, the Vivo T series prices have been reduced by Rs.2000 in India. Reportedly, the Vivo T3 Pro will be priced at Rs.22999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB variant and Rs.24999 for the 8GB RAM and 256 GB variant. On the other hand, the Vivo T3 Ultra will be available at Rs.31999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant and Rs.33999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. The smartphones will be available to purchase on vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and partnered retail stores.

Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra specs and features

The Vivo T3 Ultra is a performance-centric smartphone which is powered by the  MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. Whereas, the T3 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, both offering 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The Vivo T3 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. However, the T3 Pro comes in a different size of a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. 

The Vivo T3 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Whereas, the T3 Ultra features a dual camera system that comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Therefore, both of these smartphones offer promising performance at a reasonable price.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 16:03 IST
