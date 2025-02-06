Vivo V50 launch date, design tipped ahead of launch- Here’s what we know
Know when the Vivo V50 is tipped to launch in India along with the leaked hands-on images of the smartphone.
Vivo V50 has now become the talk of the town as the leaks have started to circulate, and the company has also started to tease the product. Recently, Vivo showcased a dedicated launch page for the Vivo V50, where the company revealed the design and gave a glimpse at the smartphone's colour variants. Now, in a new leak, the expected launch and hands-on design of Vivo V50 has been tipped, giving us a glimpse of when Vivo could launch the smartphone in India. Therefore, if you have been eagerly waiting for the new Vivo V series models, then here's what we know so far.
Also read: Vivo V50 official landing page goes live, India launch imminent: Key features and design revealed- All details
Vivo V50 launch date
Earlier, it was speculated that the Vivo V50 would be launched in February. However, no official date was confirmed even after the microsite revelation. Now, according to a leaked poster (via 91Mobiles Hindi), the Vivo V50 will be launched on February 18, 2025. Additionally, the official sale of the smartphone could go live on February 24. Apart from the launch timeline, a tipster has also leaked the hands-on images of the smartphone, showcasing the rear panel design and the Starry Blue colour variant.
Vivo V50 design
According to a GizmoChina report, the hands-on images of the Vivo V50 give us a detailed look at the smartphone's design. Recently, Vivo confirmed the three colour variants of the smartphone. Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey. The leaked images showcase a similar design as the predecessor. However, the starry Blue variant does not consist of a shimmery effect as earlier expected. Therefore, it may be seen in a specific light setting or condition which may be revealed during launch.
Also read: Smartphones launching in February 2025: Vivo V50, Samsung Galaxy A56, and more
We can also see the oblong camera module consisting of two camera sensors and Aura Light on the back. Additionally, on the display front, the smartphone consists of a flat screen with micro-curvature and slimmer bezels.
Now, to confirm if the launch date and leaked Vivo V50 design images are true, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement which may take place any day now.
