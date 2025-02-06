Vivo V50 launch date, design tipped ahead of launch- Here’s what we know

Know when the Vivo V50 is tipped to launch in India along with the leaked hands-on images of the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2025, 08:32 IST
Vivo V50 launch date, design tipped ahead of launch- Here’s what we know
Here’s what we know about the upcoming Vivo V50 smartphone. (Vivo)

Vivo V50 has now become the talk of the town as the leaks have started to circulate, and the company has also started to tease the product. Recently, Vivo showcased a dedicated launch page for the Vivo V50, where the company revealed the design and gave a glimpse at the smartphone's colour variants. Now, in a new leak, the expected launch and hands-on design of Vivo V50 has been tipped, giving us a glimpse of when Vivo could launch the smartphone in India. Therefore, if you have been eagerly waiting for the new Vivo V series models, then here's what we know so far.

Also read: Vivo V50 official landing page goes live, India launch imminent: Key features and design revealed- All details

You may be interested in

7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y300
  • Titanium Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹21,999Original price:₹26,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Vivo Y300 Plus
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,999Original price:₹29,999
Buy now
46% OFF
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹27,499Original price:₹50,999
Buy now

Vivo V50 launch date

Earlier, it was speculated that the Vivo V50 would be launched in February. However, no official date was confirmed even after the microsite revelation. Now, according to a leaked poster (via 91Mobiles Hindi), the Vivo V50 will be launched on February 18, 2025. Additionally, the official sale of the smartphone could go live on February 24. Apart from the launch timeline, a tipster has also leaked the hands-on images of the smartphone, showcasing the rear panel design and the Starry Blue colour variant. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V50 design

According to a GizmoChina report, the hands-on images of the Vivo V50 give us a detailed look at the smartphone's design. Recently, Vivo confirmed the three colour variants of the smartphone. Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey. The leaked images showcase a similar design as the predecessor. However, the starry Blue variant does not consist of a shimmery effect as earlier expected. Therefore, it may be seen in a specific light setting or condition which may be revealed during launch.

Also read: Smartphones launching in February 2025: Vivo V50, Samsung Galaxy A56, and more

We can also see the oblong camera module consisting of two camera sensors and Aura Light on the back. Additionally, on the display front, the smartphone consists of a flat screen with micro-curvature and slimmer bezels.

Now, to confirm if the launch date and leaked Vivo V50 design images are true, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement which may take place any day now.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 08:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo V50 launch date, design tipped ahead of launch- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Age of Empires II

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions
GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook
GTA 6 leaked release date

GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming
GTA 6 leaked weather effects

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns
GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets