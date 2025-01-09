Vivo X200 Ultra spotted during certification with X200 Pro-like design: Here's what we think

New details about the Vivo X200 Ultra have surfaced. Here’s what we think about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 11:39 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra spotted during certification with X200 Pro-like design: Here's what we think
Vivo X200 Ultra has been spotted in the TENAA database in China (Aishwarya Panda)

Vivo finally debuted the Vivo X200 series in India last December. The phones are highly regarded for their camera performance, design, and more. However, one model is notably absent from the lineup—the Vivo X200 Ultra, the alleged successor to last year's Vivo X100 Ultra, which was widely recognised as offering one of the best photography experiences last year. New a new report suggests that the Vivo X200 Ultra has been spotted in the TENAA database in China. For those unfamiliar, the TENAA is a certification agency that phones must pass to be approved for sale in China. This listing has also revealed details about the phone's design.

Vivo X200 Ultra Design Details

The Vivo X200 Ultra appears to feature a design reminiscent of the X200 Pro models. If you've seen the X200 Pro, you'll feel right at home with the X200 Ultra, which sports the same circular camera module positioned at the top half of the phone. The sides are flat, and the phone prominently features Zeiss branding.

As for the display, the listed images hint at a quad-curve design with edges that are slightly rounded. Reports suggest that the phone is expected to feature a 2K AMOLED panel, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and up to 1TB of storage.

The camera setup, which is the highlight of the device, is expected to be high-end, potentially surpassing the X200 Pro. The X200 Ultra is rumoured to include a 200MP telephoto camera, a 50MP main shooter, and an ultra-wide camera. 

What We Feel About It

It remains to be seen when the Vivo X200 Ultra will launch in the Indian market—or if it will launch there at all. Last year's Vivo X100 Ultra was one of the most popular camera-centric phones, yet it never made it to India. The Vivo X200 Pro has already shown promising results in terms of imaging, delivering excellent detail across all sensors. The X200 Ultra is expected to build on this foundation and could further Vivo's focus on professional-grade features like log video recording, making it a compelling addition to the Ultra lineup.

Interestingly, Vivo has also chosen to omit one of the models in this series, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. Ergo, as of now, the lineup in India is limited to the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 11:39 IST
