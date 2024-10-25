OPPO Enco X3 earbuds lossless audio, anti-wind noise algorithm launched: Check key features, price and more

Oppo has recently introduced its Enco X3 earbuds during a launch event for the Find X8 series smartphones in China. This release marks an expansion of Oppo's audio product lineup, featuring advanced technology designed for an enhanced listening experience.

Oppo Enco X3 Earbuds: Key Features

Oppo Enco X3 uses the BES2700 chipset and incorporates a dual-driver design consisting of an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter. This arrangement aims to provide a balanced audio output, combining strong bass with clear mid-tones and high frequencies. The earbuds also include noise-cancellation technology that can diminish ambient noise by up to 50 dB. This feature allows users to immerse themselves in their music without external distractions.

To further improve sound clarity during calls, the Enco X3 incorporates AI Call Noise Reduction, VPU Bone Voiceprint Recognition, and an upgraded anti-wind noise algorithm. These enhancements aim to ensure clear voice transmission, even in challenging environments. The earbuds use real-time human voice detection, increasing the efficiency of noise reduction by 200 percent. Additionally, a dual DAC and a three-microphone system work together to elevate audio quality for both calls and music playback.

For audiophiles, the Enco X3 offers wireless lossless audio transmission with a transfer rate of 1 Mbps. With Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC 5.0 support, these earbuds allow for playback at 192kHz/24bit. The audio is fine-tuned in collaboration with DYNAUDIO, and the earbuds support spatial audio for an immersive experience.

Users can control music playback, manage calls, and adjust volume with gesture controls. The Enco X3 has an IP55 rating, providing resistance to dust and water. Each earbud is equipped with a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 566mAh battery. Both wired and wireless charging options are available, with wireless charging supporting up to 10W.

Oppo Enco X3 Earbuds: Price

In terms of pricing, the wired charging version of the Oppo Enco X3 is available for 899 yuan (approximately Rs. 10,609), while the wireless charging version costs 949 yuan (approximately Rs. 11,199).