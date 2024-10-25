 OPPO Enco X3 earbuds lossless audio, anti-wind noise algorithm launched: Check key features, price and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News OPPO Enco X3 earbuds lossless audio, anti-wind noise algorithm launched: Check key features, price and more

OPPO Enco X3 earbuds lossless audio, anti-wind noise algorithm launched: Check key features, price and more

Oppo has launched the Enco X3 earbuds, featuring advanced noise cancellation, wireless lossless audio, and gesture controls, alongside its Find X8 series smartphones in China.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 25 2024, 15:33 IST
Icon
Oppo Enco Air 2, Realme Buds Air 3s to JBL Wave 100-5 wireless earbuds under 2500
image caption
1/5 Realme Buds Air 3s offers up to 30 hours of battery life with 4 mic-design AI ENC Noise reduction and is loaded with Dolby Atmos. It pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and features IPX5 water resistance. It is priced at Rs. 2499. (Realme)
OPPO Enco X3 earbuds
2/5 Noise Air Buds Pro 2: Priced at Rs. 2499, the Noise Air Buds Pro 2 is an all-rounder that offers up to 25 hours of playtime coupled with a triple mic ENC, Bluetooth 5.2 and is rated as IPX5 for water resistance.  (Noise)
image caption
3/5 Oppo Enco Air 2: Priced at Rs. 2499, it comes with a 13.4 mm dynamic driver, 80ms low-latency game mode, and a stylish translucent jelly case lid.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 boAt Airdopes 413 ANC offers up to 17.5 hours of playtime and Active Noise Cancellation. They’re IPX4 water resistance certified and come at a price of Rs. 2499. (boAt)
image caption
5/5 JBL Wave 100 TWS offers up to 20 hours of combined playback and each bud is powered by 8mm drivers. It comes at a price of Rs. 2499.  (JBL)
OPPO Enco X3 earbuds
icon View all Images
OPPO launches Enco X3 earbuds featuring lossless audio, advanced noise cancellation, and enhanced call clarity features. (OPPO)

Oppo has recently introduced its Enco X3 earbuds during a launch event for the Find X8 series smartphones in China. This release marks an expansion of Oppo's audio product lineup, featuring advanced technology designed for an enhanced listening experience.

Oppo Enco X3 Earbuds: Key Features

Oppo Enco X3 uses the BES2700 chipset and incorporates a dual-driver design consisting of an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter. This arrangement aims to provide a balanced audio output, combining strong bass with clear mid-tones and high frequencies. The earbuds also include noise-cancellation technology that can diminish ambient noise by up to 50 dB. This feature allows users to immerse themselves in their music without external distractions.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Garmin Fenix 8 series smartwatch launched in India at a starting price of 86,990- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To further improve sound clarity during calls, the Enco X3 incorporates AI Call Noise Reduction, VPU Bone Voiceprint Recognition, and an upgraded anti-wind noise algorithm. These enhancements aim to ensure clear voice transmission, even in challenging environments. The earbuds use real-time human voice detection, increasing the efficiency of noise reduction by 200 percent. Additionally, a dual DAC and a three-microphone system work together to elevate audio quality for both calls and music playback.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with Galaxy AI power, health tracking: All details here

For audiophiles, the Enco X3 offers wireless lossless audio transmission with a transfer rate of 1 Mbps. With Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC 5.0 support, these earbuds allow for playback at 192kHz/24bit. The audio is fine-tuned in collaboration with DYNAUDIO, and the earbuds support spatial audio for an immersive experience.

Users can control music playback, manage calls, and adjust volume with gesture controls. The Enco X3 has an IP55 rating, providing resistance to dust and water. Each earbud is equipped with a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 566mAh battery. Both wired and wireless charging options are available, with wireless charging supporting up to 10W.

Also read: YouTube brings a new way for Indian creators to boost earnings

Oppo Enco X3 Earbuds: Price

In terms of pricing, the wired charging version of the Oppo Enco X3 is available for 899 yuan (approximately Rs. 10,609), while the wireless charging version costs 949 yuan (approximately Rs. 11,199).

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Oct, 15:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption pre loads begin for PC; NVIDIA driver released ahead of October 29 launch
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25,Diwali Lucky Draw,Diwali Lucky Draw event,Garena Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today,free fire redeem codes,free fire codes,free fire redeem codes today,free fire codes today,Garena Free Fire MAX codes,Garena Free Fire MAX free rewards,garena codes,garena codes today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: 3 tips for accurate headshots
GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets