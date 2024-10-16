Samsung, earlier this year, launched the Galaxy Ring in select markets, but it is now finally coming to India as well. Today, Samsung India launched the latest wearable and revealed the price, availability, and more. For those uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, as the name suggests, is a smart ring that can detect your fitness metrics, sleep patterns, and provide insights about one's health based on individual goals.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available for ₹38,999 in India. It can be purchased on Samsung.com, in retail stores, and from online partners like Flipkart and Amazon India. Samsung is also making it easier to own the device with a 24-month No-Cost EMI option using partner bank credit cards. Additionally, as part of the initial offer, Samsung is bundling a 25W travel adapter for customers who buy the Galaxy Ring before 18 October 2024.

It will be available in three colourways: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features

Samsung Galaxy Ring uses the power of Galaxy AI, facilitating insights such as Sleep Score, heart rate metrics, and movement patterns during sleep. Moreover, the Galaxy Ring also includes other health tracking features like Cycle Tracking for menstrual health, generating Energy Scores that help users better understand their physical well-being. Users will receive real-time heart rate alerts and fitness tracking as well.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Ring measures just 7.0 mm x 2.6 mm. Plus, it is lightweight, weighing between 2.3g (Size 5) and 3.0g (Size 13). It features 8MB of on-device storage and is powered by several sensors, including an accelerometer, PPG, and skin temperature detection, as well as BLE 5.4 connectivity for efficient data transfer and syncing. The ring also has a 10 ATM and IP68 rating for protection against the elements, and Samsung states that the ring is made from Titanium Grade 5.

Regarding battery life, it gets a claimed battery life of up to 7 days and can charge to 40% in just 30 minutes. The charger itself weighs 61.3 grams and features a 361mAh battery.

