Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 72,499 in India with Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Key Specs
₹72,499
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3200 x 2000 Pixels
1.79 Kg weight
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop in India is Rs. 72,499.  It comes in the following colors: Lustrous Grey.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Expert Review

  • Great display
  • Effortless performance
  • Solid build quality
  • No dedicated GPU
  • Battery life

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Verdict

Xiaomi may not be a prominent name in the world of laptops but it’s fair to say they make some of the nicest Windows laptops. Last year’s Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition painted us fairly impressed and this year, the Mi NoteBook Ultra is a step upwards. With a spec sheet to leave power users drooling and a price to please their wallet, the Mi NoteBook Ultra almost sets the benchmark for other Windows laptops to follow.

This impression comes courtesy of a Mi NoteBook Ultra configured with 11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage; the absolute top-end model. Dive in for a detailed review.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra Design

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 90 Hz
  • Mi TrueLife Plus 3.2K Resolution with 242 PPI 16:10 Aspect Ratio 100% sRGB Wide Colour Gamut Display
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 3200 x 2000 Pixels
  • 242 ppi
General Information
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Mi Notebook Ultra
  • 64-bit
  • Xiaomi
  • 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Lustrous Grey
  • 1.79 Kg weight
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Support for DTS Audio Processing APP
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • 3-level Scissor Mechanism 1.5mm deep key travel Dedicated Macro keyboard
  • Multi-touch with support for Windows Precision Drivers
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: Best Core i5 laptop of 2022 yet

14 Sep 2022
