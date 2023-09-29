Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 72,499 in India with Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop now with free delivery.

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop in India is Rs. 72,499. It comes in the following colors: Lustrous Grey.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Verdict

Xiaomi may not be a prominent name in the world of laptops but it’s fair to say they make some of the nicest Windows laptops. Last year’s Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition painted us fairly impressed and this year, the Mi NoteBook Ultra is a step upwards. With a spec sheet to leave power users drooling and a price to please their wallet, the Mi NoteBook Ultra almost sets the benchmark for other Windows laptops to follow.

This impression comes courtesy of a Mi NoteBook Ultra configured with 11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage; the absolute top-end model. Dive in for a detailed review.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra Design